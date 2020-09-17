Home Care Assistance Hosts Inaugural World Alzheimer's Day Virtual Convention

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Assistance , the largest private-pay provider of in-home care for seniors in North America, is raising awareness for Alzheimer's by hosting "The World Alzheimer's Day Virtual Convention: Empower, Engage and Enhance the Mind," a half day virtual conference on World Alzheimer's Day, starting at 9:30 am PST/12:30 pm EST - 2 pm PST/5 pm EST. Six expert speakers will lead sessions discussing a range of topics, including the current state of Alzheimer's research, prevention methods and how to promote cognitive health through social connectivity, engagement and nutrition.

"Our commitment to addressing Alzheimer's is multi-pronged and includes educating the public, supporting world-class neurology research, and providing aging in place caregiving solutions to those with dementia and their family caregivers, who face an elevated risk of burnout," said Lily Sarafan, CEO of Home Care Assistance. "This World Alzheimer's Day (September 21st), Home Care Assistance is proud to present a free educational event featuring renowned experts for our expansive global community of Alzheimer's advocates and caregivers. During the COVID-19 pandemic which disproportionately impacts older adults, we are even more resolute in our mission to champion brain health and overall well-being for seniors and caregivers everywhere."

The World Alzheimer's Day Virtual Convention will include the six sessions in the agenda below, starting with a live Mind Fit session, a series designed to engage and exercise the brain, followed by a talk by Dr. Mobley on the impact of social connectivity on the brain. Attendees will then participate in a chef-led interactive cooking class before joining Dr. Issacson and Erin Stein for their discussion on the state of Alzheimer's disease and prevention methods. The convention will wrap up with a talk by Dr. Shatz on how to boost brain health.

9:30 am - Live Mind Fit Series with Michelle Wile, Mind Fit Facilitator for Home Care Assistance

10:15 am - The Impact of Social Connectivity on the Brain with Dr. William C. Mobley, Professor and Chair of Neurosciences at University of California San Diego

11 am - Learn how to make three new brain-healthy dishes in an interactive cooking class with Leslie Myers Home Care Assistance Executive Chef and Chef-owner of Foodsense, Now

12:15 pm - The State of Alzheimer's Disease and Prevention Methods with Dr. Richard Issacson, Director of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic, Weill Cornell Memory Disorders Program and Erin Stein, Executive Director of the Women's Alzheimer's Movement

1 pm - How to Boost Your Brain Health with Dr. Rhonna Shatz, Director of the Memory Disorders Clinic at University of Cincinnati

Globally, nearly 50 million people are living with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia and Home Care Assistance is passionate about introducing and promoting prevention methods, tools, and techniques to combat the disease. For more information and to register for The World Alzheimer's Day Virtual Convention, click here .

About Home Care Assistance

Home Care Assistance is the leading consumer health company in the in-home care industry with nearly 10,000 care champions, serving older adults across North America. The Company is recognized for its precision wellness and cognitive health platform and integrated partnerships with premier healthcare organizations. HCA is the official caregiving partner of the Women's Alzheimer's Movement and producer of an award-winning healthy longevity book series. For more information, visit homecareassistance.com.

