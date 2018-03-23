Home Care Assistance Places Emphasis on Nutrition to Promote Longevity in Their Clients

To find out more about the Balanced Care Method™, please visit BCM or call 513-891-2273.

"The Balanced Care Method is an evidence-based program built on studies that demonstrate that only one-third of our longevity is based on genetics and two-thirds on lifestyle factors within our control," said Liz Sudberry, Owner at Home Care Assistance Cincinnati. "There is no single explanation for how and why some people live so much longer and have more active years than others, but there is a place where more people live longer and healthier than any other place on earth: Okinawa, Japan. Based on these studies, Home Care Assistance developed the Balanced Care Method, a holistic program we train our caregivers in to promote optimal health in our clients."

This month, Home Care Assistance caregivers are especially focused on the healthy diet component of the Balanced Care Method™, cooking and preparing nutritious, yet tasty meals for their clients. To promote healthy longevity in our clients, caregivers are knowledgeable about dietary restrictions, cooking techniques and provide assistance with grocery shopping to ensure clients make healthy decisions when it comes to the foods they purchase.

ABOUT HOME CARE ASSISTANCE

Home Care Assistance Cincinnati, the leading provider of home care for seniors in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Our mission is to change the way the world ages. We provide older adults with quality care that enables them to live happier, healthier lives wherever they call home.

