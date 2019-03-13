Home Care Owners Can Create Revenue with New Sales System, "Live Breakthrough"

ATLANTA, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregg Mazza was on the verge of shutting down his slumping home care business when he finally realized his "breakthrough" and produced $1,062,964 revenue growth in one year. After selling his home health care agency, Mazza took the sales system he used in his business and shared it with other struggling home care owners. He saw them grow as well.

"Many home care owners are trying to figure out how to compete in this booming, yet, highly competitive senior care industry and it can be frustrating," said Mazza, president of Home Care Breakthrough Solutions (HCBS).

"Despite the massive growth potential and the rewarding nature of being in this senior care industry, most home care owners in our Home Care Facebook group (of over 1,600 owners) agree that owning a home care business is the toughest thing they've ever done," he said. "Yet, we do it because of the impact it has on the families we serve. This makes it all worth it."

His home care revenue growth system (www.homecarebreakthrough.com), and his "Live Breakthrough" events (http://bit.ly/LiveEvent2019WaitingList) serve very specific types of home care owners who:

Have been in business for a while but recognize the old model for selling home care is not as effective

Are looking to accelerate their growth in a more strategic and systematic way

Are newer to the senior care industry and are having difficulty getting traction

Have hit a plateau and can't get to that next growth level

After hitting a revenue ceiling in his own home care business and almost running out of capital, Gregg discovered new strategies that he started to implement in his health care business.

With a lot of trial and error, he finally achieved his breakthrough. This sustained growth gave him the financial flexibility to build out his teams and ultimately, serve his clients at a higher level.

The company and sales system help home care owners:

Avoid the painful mistakes that most home care owners make Grow their business and improve quality of life for themselves and their families Be in a financial position where they can build out their teams and serve their clients at a much higher level.

"HCBS has helped hundreds of home care owners implement this system so they too can grow and foster a greater impact on their client's lives, while lessening the pain of trying to grow in a competitive health care landscape," he said.

"We do this so our clients can grow and be in a position to build their teams and serve their clients at a much higher level. I know when we got past a certain revenue point and could build more support internally, we served our client's better. This creates a ripple effect of service in an industry where over 10,000 baby boomers are reaching retirement age daily. This trend will continue into the 2030s," he said.

Mazza believes these are they key factors that make his program so effective:

Most home care owners (franchisee or not) are taught tactics. We found by combining the right sales strategies with the right tactics in a systematic way, our clients see greater success.

The system we teach has been tested, tried, and successfully proven in all sorts of markets, all stages of business ownership, and is based on real life experience of our own agency as well as our many clients. This is practical application, not theory.

We've built an amazing community of supportive home care owners who help each other in this mission of serving others. It's like this amazing mastermind and support group of owners all experiencing similar things. (https://www.facebook.com/groups/homecarebreakthroughsolutions/)

Global revenues in the home care space are expected to reach $300 billion by 2020, compared to $180 billion in 2014.

About Gregg Mazza and Home Care Breakthrough Solutions

Gregg Mazza owned a successful home care agency for over a decade before starting Home Care Breakthrough Solutions.

Besides coaching, consulting, and speaking at industry events, Gregg conducts impactful, life changing "Live Breakthrough" events where he teaches home care owners the strategies and tactics necessary to achieve their next revenue breakthrough. To get details on our next Breakthrough Live event go to http://bit.ly/LiveEvent2019WaitingList.

