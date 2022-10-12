Home Care Products Market to Index Outstanding Growth of USD 374.45 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunities, and Growth Prospectus

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "Home Care Products Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. The report makes business well acquainted with insightful knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Businesses can assertively use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market covered in the superior market report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).

Global home care products market was valued at USD 256.75 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 374.45 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Homecare products are mainly those products which are used to maintain interior of a home. The home care products normally include glass cleaners, surface cleaners, air treatment products, floor cleaners, toilet cleaners, disinfectants, laundry detergents, car wash products, stain removers, dishwashing products, and others. They can range from cleaning to decorative products to several gadgets which can simplify our daily lives.

Home care products are the basic products for daily care and cleaning purpose in households. These products are widely used for the care of household as well as to maintain the health requirements and the well-being of the people. The growing micro-organisms, germs, dirt and others on the surface have become a major cause of several diseases in recent times. Thus, the development and innovation have presented new home hygiene methods. Furthermore, the launches of new technology devices such as disinfectants and cleaners make the cleaning process and also make the utilization of home care products easy. The necessity of fragrance controlling products has rapidly augmented due to this it holds the largest demand among home care products during the forecast period.

Surging Product Innovations

The major market players are continuously introducing new and advanced products in order to efficiently retain existing consumers and attract new ones. Also, product quality, shapes, and other advanced innovations play an important role in attracting the consumers towards the home care products. As a result, new product launches boost the market growth, which is expected to create profitable opportunities for the Global Home Care Products market in upcoming years.

Furthermore, growing adoption of trendy lifestyles and rise in disposable income overall the globe are the major factors which is fostering the growth of the home care product market. Additionally, the rapid urbanization, growing awareness among consumers about home sanitization and adoption of healthier lifestyle owing to the increased household expenditure also further carve the way for the growth of market.

Some of the major players operating in the home care products market are

LIXIL Corporation ( Japan )

) Zurn Industries LLC. (U.S.)

Masco Corporation (U.S.)

Bella Group (U.S.)

Kohler Co. (U.S.)

Jaquar ( India )

) VITRA INTERNATIONAL AG. ( Switzerland )

) TOTO LTD. ( India )

) Roca Sanitario, S.A ( Spain )

) Boch AG ( Germany )

) Ecolab (U.S.)

CleanWell, LLC. (U.S.)

Seventh Generation Inc (U.S.)

The Claire Manufacturing Company (U.S.)

Parker Laboratories (U.S.)

GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Stepan Company (U.S.)

Whiteley ( New Zealand )

) ECOVACS ( China )

) Dyson ( United Kingdom )

) LG Electronics ( South Korea )

) Robot Corporation (U.S)

Proscenic ( China )

) Samsung ( South Korea )

) Neato Robotics, Inc., (U.S.)

Matsutek Co. Ltd. ( Taiwan )

Recent Industry Development

In October 2021 , Samsung had launched intensive wash dishwater range in India . This new range of dishwashers comes in white colors and it is stainless steel silver. The intensive wash with triple Rinse feature which has three rinse cycles that efficiently remove the strain from heavily soiled dishes. It removes burnt stains, grease, leftover oil and baked food from dishes, cookware and utensils.

. This new range of dishwashers comes in white colors and it is stainless steel silver. The intensive wash with triple Rinse feature which has three rinse cycles that efficiently remove the strain from heavily soiled dishes. It removes burnt stains, grease, leftover oil and baked food from dishes, cookware and utensils. In September 2021 , Hindustan Unilever Ltd declared that its popular detergent brand Surf Excel has transitioned to recyclable bottles made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic whereas using 100% biodegradable actives in its production.

that its popular detergent brand Surf Excel has transitioned to recyclable bottles made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic whereas using 100% biodegradable actives in its production. In July 2020 , Reckitt Benckiser had launched disinfectant surface cleaner named lizol double concentrate, this is its first disinfectant concentrate which contain a citrus variant in 900 ml and 1.9 l, across the e-commerce platform.

Drivers: Home Care Products Market

Increasing awareness and promotion on hygiene awareness

The rising health and hygiene awareness among consumers is a major factor which are expected to drive the global home care products market's growth. Increasing government hygiene and sanitation awareness programming guidance and promotions, particularly in developing nations, as well as stringent government rules for the installation and use of advanced products in several countries are anticipated to boost the growth of the home care products market.

Growing demand of cleaning equipment in household activities

Reduction in the household activities by the use of these cleaning devices is the main factor which are expected to drive the growth of the home care products market. Modern household's equipment's or devices are becoming more computerized, thereby offering reducing time spent and suitability on house chores. The rising demand of cleaning equipment in household activities are expected to increase the revenue growth of the home care products market.

Furthermore, the rise in the working population, growing purchasing power and growing number of smart homes, and will further drive the growth rate of the home care products market. Additionally, growing inclination towards hygiene and cleanliness, increasing number of working women and the escalating income levels in households also boost the growth rate of the home care products market.

Regional Outlook:

The countries covered in the home care products market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market revenue and share. The market growth over this region is attributed to the and rising living standards and high consumer purchasing power in this region.

North America is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to increased household expenditure and well-established real estate sector within this region.

Segmentation: Home Care Products Market

The home care products market is segmented on the basis of type, product and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Product

Kitchen Care

Dish wash Detergent

Rinse Aid

Degreaser

Oven and Grill Cleaner

Fresh Produce Wash

Others

Household Care

Odor Control

Mattress Cleaner

Carpet Cleaner

Others

Bathroom Care

Descaler

Bathroom Cleaner

Others

Laundry Care

Liquid Laundry Detergent

Stain Remover

Others

By Type

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Home Care Products Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Home Care Products Market, By Product Global Home Care Products Market, By Type Global Home Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel Global Home Care Products Market, By End User Global Home Care Products Market, By Region Global Home Care Products Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

