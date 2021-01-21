Home Care Pulse Acquires Home Care Institute Building an 800+ Course Employee Training Library for Post-Acute Care

By acquiring Home Care Institute, Home Care Pulse becomes a full, post-acute training hub with 800+ education hours. Tweet this

Home Care Institute was founded in 2008 by Lu Post, RN, MN, a clinical, operational, and educational consultant with more than 25 years of home care and hospice experience. Co-founder and CEO, Mickey Post notes that "Home Care Institute has always been committed to leveraging technology to support the needs of the home health and hospice industry. As part of Home Care Pulse, we can amplify the impact of Home Care Institute's rich training library by ensuring that home care and hospice agencies across the U.S. have one-stop access to powerful performance benchmarking and data solutions."

"In honor of Lu Post, who dedicated her life to healthcare education, we will also be developing a scholarship in her name to help health care workers advance their educational desires," said Madsen.

Over the coming months, Home Care Pulse and Home Care Institute will be merging platforms to create a comprehensive training solution serving caregivers, HHAs, CNAs, nurses, and other home health and hospice clinicians. With the integration of these two platforms, users will be able to engage in eLearning courses that support orientation, compliance training, and ongoing education on topics ranging from disease management to OASIS and PDGM training, to leadership development, Medicare skilled services, sales training and much more.

"The acquisition of Home Care Institute is one of many steps we're taking to improve post-acute training and education within the health care industry. This will be beneficial as we continue to develop an all-inclusive platform to provide learning opportunities, client and caregiver feedback, and other benchmarking solutions." said Madsen. "We're excited to continue to serve post-acute providers with one of the largest libraries and more robust solutions in the space."

For more info and FAQs regarding the acquisition, visit www.homecarepulse.com/hci/.

ABOUT HOME CARE PULSE:

Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in quality assurance, performance benchmarking, caregiver training, and data solutions. On behalf of home care agencies across North America, Home Care Pulse surveys and trains over 300,000 clients and health care professionals to engage, retain, and improve outcomes for post-acute agencies. Home Care Pulse also provides tools for agencies to monitor, improve, and generate more online reviews; conducts the annual Home Care Benchmarking Study, the most comprehensive survey of home care providers in North America; and administers the annual Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class client and caregiver satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

ABOUT HOME CARE INSTITUTE:

Home Care Institute is a nationally recognized learning solution with more than 12 years of experience in the industry. Focused on the home care and hospice industries, Home Care Institute has the tools and resources to prepare home health, hospice, and private duty organizations to be leaders in quality and results. For more information, visit https://www.homecareinstitute.com/.

