Home Care Pulse Acquires Pre-Intent, Adds Powerful Recruiting Solution to Product Suite

News provided by

Home Care Pulse

18 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

REXBURG, Idaho, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to empower long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) providers with mission-critical applications and improve outcomes across the care continuum, Home Care Pulse (HCP) has acquired Pre-Intent, a premier automated outreach solution tailored to the recruitment of direct-care talent.

Continue Reading

"With over 7.8 million jobs projected to be open in home-based care and senior living facilities by 2026, it's more important than ever to help our customers meet this challenge," said HCP CEO Bud Meadows. "Pre-Intent is a perfect complement to HCP's platform helping providers automate many of the manual tasks in recruiting staff while improving the efficiency of their talent acquisition process through integration with existing systems and offering a better experience for prospective candidates. With this extension of the HCP platform, employers will be equipped to meet the demand to fill open positions and operate at peak levels without disruptions to their business or the people they serve."

Pre-Intent offers employers a competitive advantage in employee acquisition by automatically engaging candidates early in the recruitment process, ensuring companies secure the vital first interview. In a fiercely competitive recruitment landscape where top direct care workers often receive job offers within three days of entering the market, this positioning is invaluable.

"The healthcare industry's lifeblood is the caliber of talent it attracts, nurtures, and retains," Meadows said. "With the addition of Pre-Intent to our company, we are taking substantial strides in fulfilling our vision for facilitating the delivery of truly exceptional experiences. Pre-Intent bolsters HCP's offerings to help providers attract, acquire, train, and retain top professionals."

Pre-Intent co-founders, Bryan White and Chris Bowker will join HCP to ensure a seamless integration of the product into the company's existing suite of solutions.

"Chris and I are excited to join HCP and help shape the capabilities for Pre-Intent as an HCP solution that works alongside products like Retain and HCP Training to deliver a complete solution for employers in the LTPAC industry," said White.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Cecilia Shea at [email protected].

About Home Care Pulse

Home Care Pulse, a Cressey & Company LP portfolio company, is dedicated to supporting LTPAC providers with critical applications, insightful analytics, and clinician enablement, all aimed at enhancing engagement, care, and outcomes. Home Care Pulse also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers quality awards programs to senior living agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit homecarepulse.com.

SOURCE Home Care Pulse

Also from this source

Home Care Pulse Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer to Executive Leadership Team

Home Care Pulse Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer to Executive Leadership Team

Home Care Pulse (HCP), a leading provider of mission critical solutions that support engagement and improve care for long term and post-acute care...
Home Care Pulse Expands Training Portfolio, Enhancing Volunteer Training for Hospice Care Providers

Home Care Pulse Expands Training Portfolio, Enhancing Volunteer Training for Hospice Care Providers

Home Care Pulse, a leading provider of workforce education and engagement applications for post-acute care and senior living organizations, has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.