Home Care Pulse and In the Know Merge to Improve Outcomes and Provide First-of-its-Kind Solution to Home Care Agencies

REXBURG, Idaho, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Pulse, a leading provider of data analytics and benchmarking solutions for home care agencies, has today announced a company merger with In the Know, an online caregiver training platform with a 20-year history of serving companies across the senior care market.

In recent years, Home Care Pulse has expanded its suite of data, analytics, and technology tools with a vision of providing detailed business insights to agencies and improved outcomes for both clients and caregivers. This merger will enhance Home Care Pulse's ability to execute that vision by empowering agencies with actionable solutions and critical data-driven insights.

"For years, Home Care Pulse has been the industry leader in collecting and analyzing data to help agencies understand how to improve their businesses," said Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. "Our vision is to build on that foundation by offering not just the insight on what needs to be done, but also the tools to help them do it. In the Know's mobile-friendly caregiver training platform offers a best-in-class curriculum and an easy-to-use experience that promotes better patient outcomes and higher caregiver engagement and retention."

Linda Leekley, CEO of In the Know, notes that "as regulatory oversight increases and caregiver retention continues to be a major challenge in the senior care industry, a robust training platform is no longer a 'nice-to-have'—it's critical to business success." Leekley, an RN who founded In the Know, says that she "is thrilled to join the Home Care Pulse family because it creates an opportunity to amplify the impact of In the Know's training programs and better serve home care agencies, as well their caregivers and customers."

In the near term, both teams will focus on integrating each companies' platforms to ensure a seamless experience for administrators. Organizations can take advantage of combined product discounts starting today. Over time, that integration will include EMR integrations, advanced office staff training, and outcomes-based training recommendations based on real-time feedback from caregivers and clients.

According to Madsen, "Today's merger sets the stage for Home Care Pulse to become a platform for both insights and solutions in home care and across other senior care verticals. This is the first of several steps we're planning to solidify our vision of pairing 360-degree insights with a complete suite of tools to drive outcomes from those insights."

ABOUT HOME CARE PULSE:

Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in quality assurance, performance benchmarking, and data solutions. On behalf of agencies across North America, Home Care Pulse surveys over 15,000 clients/caregivers monthly to gather satisfaction scores and feedback on how they can improve. Home Care Pulse also provides tools to monitor, analyze, and generate more online reviews; conducts the annual Home Care Benchmarking Study, the most comprehensive survey of North American home care providers; and administers the annual Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class client and caregiver satisfaction scores.

ABOUT IN THE KNOW:

In the Know is a nationally recognized training provider that has spent over 20 years helping 6,000 healthcare organizations train, engage, and retain more caregivers. All In the Know training materials are written by registered nurses who have trained and supervised caregivers in environments ranging from the college classroom to the kitchen table. In addition, every course is developed by a skilled team of instructional designers focused on interactivity, immersive learning, and a mobile-friendly experience.

