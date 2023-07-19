Home Care Pulse Expands Training Portfolio, Enhancing Volunteer Training for Hospice Care Providers

News provided by

Home Care Pulse

19 Jul, 2023, 11:06 ET

REXBURG, Idaho, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Pulse, a leading provider of workforce education and engagement applications for post-acute care and senior living organizations, has acquired Teaching Transitions, a renowned provider of online hospice volunteer training. This acquisition reinforces Home Care Pulse's position as the education solution for hospice providers. Teaching Transitions specializes in delivering high-quality online training and coursework tailored specifically for hospice volunteers. Their extensive range of educational materials equips volunteers with the knowledge and skills to provide effective support to patients and families at end of life.

Continue Reading

"We are excited to welcome Teaching Transitions to the Home Care Pulse family," said Linda Leekley, Chief Clinical Officer at Home Care Pulse. "This acquisition enables us to provide an immersive learning experience that engages volunteers and surpasses all CMS volunteer training requirements for hospice agencies. We are committed to continuously enhancing our training resources to meet the evolving needs of the post-acute care industry. Teaching Transitions' user-friendly end-of-life content also holds immense benefits for other post-acute providers."

For post-acute care organizations, including existing Home Care Pulse clients, seeking a 24/7 digital library of high-quality, up-to-date courses, reach out to Home Care Pulse for more information at homecarepulse.com/training or (877) 307-8573.

About Home Care Pulse:
Home Care Pulse, a Cressey & Company LP portfolio company, is a leader in experience management, training, and reputation management within the post-acute industry. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, Home Care Pulse empowers providers in home care, home health, hospice, and senior living to attract and retain employees and improve care quality for the people they serve. Home Care Pulse also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit homecarepulse.com.

About Teaching Transitions:
Teaching Transitions specializes in staff and volunteer training for healthcare organizations, offering an immersive and personalized learning experience that immediately engages learners. Their multimedia educational materials benefit learners by expanding their knowledge and increasing their confidence in their role, while healthcare organizations benefit from having well-prepared staff to support individuals nearing end of life.

Media Contact:

Louie Frank
Home Care Pulse
877.307.8573
[email protected]com

SOURCE Home Care Pulse

Also from this source

HCP Releases 2023 Benchmarking Report Now for Home Care, Home Health, & Hospice to Benchmark Business Across Care Continuum

Cressey & Company Announces Bud Meadows as Chief Executive Officer of Home Care Pulse

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.