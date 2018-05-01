Home Care Pulse Releases 2018 Home Care Benchmarking Study

The 2018 Home Care Benchmarking Study features data collected from 730 home care agencies representing 1,309 locations through an industry-wide survey, along with data from over 167,000 client and caregiver interviews performed by Home Care Pulse.

"The HCAOA is once again proud to participate in the 2018 Home Care Pulse Benchmarking Study," said Phil Bongiorno, Executive Director of the HCAOA. "This study continues to deliver the most comprehensive U.S. home care industry data available to home care providers."

The study is designed to provide home care agencies with detailed information about the industry, improving their ability to make informed decisions about sales, marketing, caregiver hiring, caregiver retention, client satisfaction, and business operations.

"Good data drives good decisions," said Aaron Marcum, founder and CEO of Home Care Pulse®. "Nine years of data gathered has revealed interesting trends in the industry as well as areas of the business where agencies of all sizes often struggle. This report will be a powerful resource to help home care agencies improve their quality of care, decrease their caregiver turnover, and ultimately grow their revenue."

More information about the 2018 Home Care Benchmarking Study can be found at https://benchmarking.homecarepulse.com/.

About Home Care Pulse

Home Care Pulse® leads the home care industry in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse conducts phone interviews to gather unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers. The feedback collected is used to generate powerful online reports that help agencies identify needs and take action to reduce client and caregiver turnover, increase satisfaction, and boost referrals.

About the HCAOA

The HCAOA provides its members with leadership, representation and education for the advancement of private duty home care. Founded in 2002, it also acts as a unified voice for 2,500+ companies and 500,000 caregivers in championing measures at both the federal and state levels, promoting cost effective, quality home care. The HCAOA protects industry interests, promotes the industry's value, and takes on industry-wide issues.

