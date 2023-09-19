Home Care Pulse Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer to Executive Leadership Team

19 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

REXBURG, Idaho, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Pulse (HCP), a leading provider of mission critical solutions that support engagement and improve care for long term and post-acute care (LTPAC) organizations, is proud to announce the appointment of two exceptional leaders to its executive team.

Asghar Husain joins HCP as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing his extensive experience to guide the company's finance function as it continues to grow. Most recently, Asghar served as the CFO for e-Telequote Insurance, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the company from an emerging startup to an established division of a Fortune 1000 company. In addition to other senior finance roles, Asghar previously served as head of finance for McKinsey & Company, Canada.

Louie Frank is welcomed as HCP's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), leveraging his go-to-market knowledge and capabilities in demand generation and commercial execution to accelerate revenue growth. Louie's track record includes senior sales and marketing roles at Vanco and Ability Network. As part of HCP's executive team, Louie will lead the sales and marketing departments, aligning the company's growth strategy with the market opportunity in the LTPAC industry.

Bud Meadows, CEO of Home Care Pulse, expressed his excitement about the new additions, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Asghar and Louie to our leadership team. These two seasoned leaders' values align seamlessly with HCP's mission, and we are confident in their ability to drive our continued success."

In early 2023, HCP achieved significant milestones through the strategic acquisitions of Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight. These transformative moves extended the company's technology platform across the LTPAC industry. This enhanced platform not only resulted in an improved care experience for patients but also bolstered employee engagement, leading to increased satisfaction levels among customers and employees.

As Home Care Pulse enters 2024, these strategic steps and exceptional leadership additions position the company for further growth and innovation, setting the stage for continued advancements that will benefit stakeholders across the care continuum.

About Home Care Pulse

Home Care Pulse, with support from healthcare-focused private investment firm Cressey & Company, is dedicated to supporting LTPAC providers with critical applications, insightful analytics, and clinician enablement, all aimed at enhancing engagement, care, and outcomes. HCP also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers quality awards programs to senior living agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit homecarepulse.com.

