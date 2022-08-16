HOME CARE RESOURCE Chooses SwyftOps as Its Preferred Partner

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOME CARE RESOURCE (HCR), a development partner for growing agencies, recently selected SwyftOps as its trusted provider of homecare operating systems. A homecare operating system is an essential tool for any agency as it scales. It is the repository for all employee, client, payer, and scheduling data and handles the multiple and complex interactions between those elements.

HOME CARE RESOURCE is a service line of California Home Care Registry Inc.

Said HCR CEO Edwin Peterson, "For our member agencies, SwyftOps was an uncomplicated pick based on its state-of-the-art feature set, scalability for both start-ups and large firms, 24/7/365 support, and affordability." When appropriate, HCR will recommend SwyftOps as a software solution and SwyftOps will refer agency business owners to HCR for business instruction and other services. HOME CARE RESOURCE Trusted Adviser Kira Anthofer affirmed, "Extraordinary and personalized services are what sets one provider apart from the rest. We are pleased to find a partner for our clients that values the difference. The SwyftOps team makes themselves readily available and assures that clients are empowered by the tools at their fingertips."

SwyftOps CEO Bruce Berglind acknowledged, "We are honored to connect with Edwin and his team, who bring commendable expertise and competence to the homecare space. We share a yearning to assist others to build successful businesses and have a common capacity to do just that." SwyftOps meets an industry need for software with unparalleled operational simplicity, speed, and security.

SwyftOps COO Chris Trempe added, "HOME CARE RESOURCE understood our ability to provide a topnotch product along with training and support that is customizable to the needs of both new and expert operators. This nicely complements the coaching and supportive HCR model."

HOME CARE RESOURCE, a service line of California Home Care Registry, Inc. (www.CHCResource.com) was established in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California. HCR has a passion for illuminating home care pathways to success and specializes in licensing assistance and revenue generation. Standards taught by HCR lead to extraordinary service with strategies that differentiate businesses and deliver profitability.

Aegle Technologies dba SwyftOps (www.SwyftOps.com) was founded in 2019 in Wichita, Kansas by homecare veterans with 65+ years' experience. Via its software solutions, agencies large and small are empowered to streamline processes, manage data dynamically, and make enhance operations. A homecare operating system is an essential and central element of any significant agency – like a cash register in a retail setting… but so much more. SwyftOps is an EVV-compliant timekeeping and privacy-assured communication tool. It's an FLSA-compliant gross payroll calculator, and an invoice generator for both simple and complex billing scenarios. It's a mini-CRM for early business development. It's both the origin of and destination for assessments and care plans, for care notes, and a permanent document archive.

