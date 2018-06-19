Home Care Solutions is Now SmithLife™ Homecare

"We have built a strong reputation for providing high quality services to those we serve," said CESLC's Vice President for Strategic Planning Beth DeLucenay. "We wanted to change our name to reflect our joint efforts. This is a strategic change that allows us to benefit from the strong name recognition of Charles E. Smith Life Communities and to pursue new opportunities for future growth and expansion."

A central component of the rebranded company is its new website: www.SmithLifeHomecare.com, which will make it even easier for those looking for home care to learn more about SmithLife Homecare's quality and service. SmithLife Homecare will continue to provide the diverse services its clients expect, meeting a diverse array of demands, and it will continue to hire compassionate and versatile caregivers who understand and are sensitive to clients' needs.

"While our services and commitment to the community will remain unchanged, this new name reflects the growth and opportunities we see for the future," said Augustine Home Health Care, Inc. President David Mainguy. "These are exciting changes for our company."

About SmithLife Homecare:

SmithLife Homecare is a home care service provider that allows our clients to enjoy independence and dignity. A joint venture of Charles E. Smith Life Communities and Augustine Home Health Care, we recognize that many older adults can remain in the comfort of their own homes with just a little bit of extra support. Our caregivers provide a range of services, from personal care and health support to lifestyle services and short-term, interim needs, allowing people to live at home longer. For more information, please visit www.smithlifehomecare.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liliana L. Lopez

Director of Communications

301-770-8341

Lopez@ceslc.org

