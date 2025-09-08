Home Chef and Gordon Ramsay Team Up to Bring 5-Star Flavors Home

"Cooking should be a joy, a shared experience that brings people together. With the right ingredients and great guidance, anyone can gain confidence in the kitchen and create something truly amazing," said Gordon Ramsay. "That's why I'm collaborating with Home Chef to help home cooks achieve five-star recipes in their own kitchens, one delicious dish at a time."

Available exclusively through Home Chef's online platform starting September 15, the Gordon Ramsay collection features standout dishes that balance stunning flavors with simple prep. Recipes for this collaboration will change weekly and come in a variety of formats to suit all types of food enthusiasts. Recipe formats include the Culinary Collection for adventurous home cooks up for learning a new kitchen skill or trying new ingredients, Classic Meal Kits for those who are looking for a reliable pre-portioned, minimal-prep cooking experience, and Express meals for chefs needing a delicious dinner on the double.

Some highlights from the menu include:

Inferno Beef Burger with Parmesan crisp, tomato bacon chutney and spicy guacamole

with Parmesan crisp, tomato bacon chutney and spicy guacamole Ramsay's French Onion Filet Mignon with roasted asparagus and garlic herb mashed potatoes

with roasted asparagus and garlic herb mashed potatoes Pub-Style Chicken Curry with spinach, peas, and rice

with spinach, peas, and rice Ramsay's Brilliant Truffle Scallop Risotto with roasted mushrooms, parmesan, and chives

with roasted mushrooms, parmesan, and chives Ramsay's Beef Cottage Pie ground beef with savory gravy topped with Parmesan mashed potato

ground beef with savory gravy topped with Parmesan mashed potato Romesco Chicken with wilted kale and potatoes

with wilted kale and potatoes Stunning Miso Salmon with ginger rice, bok choy, and pickled cucumber

with ginger rice, bok choy, and pickled cucumber And more!

"Our goal at Home Chef is to make delicious food easy and enjoyable, and partnering with a chef as influential as Gordon Ramsay allows us to fulfill that purpose at a new level of culinary excellence," said Raquel Brown, director of brand marketing at Home Chef. "This partnership brings the excitement of a five-star dining experience into everyday kitchens, without the stress of meal planning or grocery shopping."

Customers can place their orders for the Home Chef x Gordon Ramsay menu from now through Friday, February 20, 2026, at 11:59 a.m. CT at cook.homechef.com/gordon-ramsay . First-time customers can use the code "CHEFGORDON" to receive their first box at $4.99 per serving plus free shipping.

For more information on the Home Chef and Gordon Ramsay partnership, please visit cook.homechef.com/gordon-ramsay or follow Home Chef on Facebook , TikTok , and Instagram .

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,500 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies, Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so fans can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com. Follow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

About Gordon Ramsay

However you measure it - Michelin stars, global restaurant portfolios, social media followers, syndicated TV shows, or best-selling books - Gordon Ramsay is at the very pinnacle of the culinary world. After nearly 30 years in the public eye, Ramsay continually reinvents himself to stay relevant year after year and decade after decade.

A truly global, culinary icon who approaches every endeavour with relentless perfectionism, his modern business model - be it inside the kitchen or out - has bought him a myriad of accolades. He has curated a portfolio of nearly 100 global restaurants, including his flagship Restaurant Gordon Ramsay which has maintained its three Michelin stars since 2001. Whilst this means he is recognised around the world for his culinary excellence as a chef and restaurateur, he is also an Emmy-nominated and BAFTA award-winning TV producer, judge and host. Furthermore, he is a formidable internet presence across a myriad of social media and digital platforms. All told, Ramsay has an online reach which exceeds 115 million people – making him the most followed chef in the world.

SOURCE Home Chef