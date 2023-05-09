Home Comfort Experts helps area homeowners with energy-saving tips for summer

The leading local HVAC service provider shares simple steps for cutting utility costs without sacrificing your family's comfort

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Comfort Experts, the preferred local provider of high-quality HVAC, indoor air quality and plumbing service in Northern Indiana and Southwestern Michigan, offers tips for homeowners who want to cut energy costs and maximize the efficiency of their cooling system this summer.

"It doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg to stay cool," said Brian West, general manager of Home Comfort Experts. "There are many ways to ensure your home stays comfortable, even during the hottest part of the year, without cranking up the AC. Setting some good habits now can have a meaningful impact this summer."

West and the Home Comfort Experts team recommend homeowners adopt the following best practices to effectively manage their cooling systems — and trim their utility bills.

Schedule regular maintenance: West urges homeowners to schedule an HVAC tune-up now, before the arrival of summer heat. Preventive service ensures peak performance and efficiency, helping you save money and reducing the risk of sudden breakdown. Emergency service during summer can be inconvenient and expensive.

Install a programmable thermostat: Keep your home cool only when you need it with a smart thermostat that allows you to match the temperature to your family's schedule. With wireless connections, you can even adjust the temperature from your phone, wherever you are.

Clean the filter: Replace your home's HVAC filter at least once every three months. Consider changing it more frequently during seasons when the system is working hard. Regular replacement helps lower your monthly bills and also extends the life of your equipment for long-term savings.

Turn on the fans: Ceiling and floor fans effectively circulate cool air throughout your home, which means the AC doesn't have to work as hard.

Ceiling and floor fans effectively circulate cool air throughout your home, which means the AC doesn't have to work as hard. Close the curtains: Using window treatments will prevent sunlight from heating up your home and keep cool air contained.

"In today's economic climate, with rising prices and an uncertain outlook, we all want to save money where we can," West said. "Our tips can help homeowners in our community protect their financial flexibility and peace of mind. And the best part is they can save on their energy bills without sacrificing their family's comfort."

Since 2006, Home Comfort Experts has specialized in providing residential heating, cooling and plumbing service and maintenance, indoor air quality products and services, and equipment replacement. Home Comfort Experts serves Fort Wayne, Columbia City, Warsaw, South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Plymouth and LaPorte in Indiana and Niles, St. Joseph, Berrien Springs and Dowagiac in Michigan.

