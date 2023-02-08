Home Comfort Experts helps homeowners stay warm and safe with timely tips for winter HVAC maintenance

Leading local HVAC service provider shares a few simple steps that can reduce the risk of winter heating emergencies

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Comfort Experts , the preferred local provider of high-quality HVAC, indoor air quality and plumbing service in Northern Indiana and Southwestern Michigan, reminds area homeowners to ensure their families' comfort and safety this winter with a simple program of HVAC upkeep.

The cold and wintry conditions that have hit the region this month can challenge home HVAC systems, increasing the risk of unexpected equipment failure or compromising performance. Emergency service during extreme conditions can be expensive and inconvenient, and even short periods without heat present major health and safety risks.

"Extreme weather can arrive unexpectedly in our area," said Brian West, general manager of Home Comfort Experts. "When it does, it can place serious demands on your home's HVAC system, so it pays to be prepared. Proper maintenance and year-round mindfulness can make a big difference in keeping you and your family comfortable during the worst months of winter, regardless of the temperature outside."

West recommends the following steps for homeowners who want to stay ahead of winter weather:

Keep it clean and covered: Inspect the outdoor unit for any visible dirt or debris that could be clogging your system. If you covered the unit at the start of winter to protect it from the elements, make sure the cover is secure. If you didn't, now's the time to place a weather-resistant tarp over the unit to keep out moisture and snow and protect it from freezing temperatures, which can cause severe damage.

Inspect the outdoor unit for any visible dirt or debris that could be clogging your system. If you covered the unit at the start of winter to protect it from the elements, make sure the cover is secure. If you didn't, now's the time to place a weather-resistant tarp over the unit to keep out moisture and snow and protect it from freezing temperatures, which can cause severe damage. Replace the air filters: To keep your home's indoor air free of dust, debris and allergens, replace the filter in your HVAC system every three to four months. A dirty, clogged filter can lead to reduced air quality and also compromise your system's efficiency and performance. Changing the air filter frequently can help keep your utility costs down and prevent unnecessary wear and tear on your system.

To keep your home's indoor air free of dust, debris and allergens, replace the filter in your HVAC system every three to four months. A dirty, clogged filter can lead to reduced air quality and also compromise your system's efficiency and performance. Changing the air filter frequently can help keep your utility costs down and prevent unnecessary wear and tear on your system. Schedule an inspection: Keeping your equipment clean and regularly replacing the filters will go a long way toward ensuring peak performance and efficiency from your HVAC system. Scheduling an inspection with a trained HVAC technician is critical, too, and will offer peace of mind throughout the season. An HVAC pro can identify issues and help reduce the risk of equipment failure while performing routine maintenance that keeps your system in top condition.

"It takes a team effort to keep your HVAC operating at optimal efficiency during winter," West said. "Homeowners should proactively monitor their system for any signs of stress, but it's important to have a trusted partner who can dig a little deeper and help you really get the most out of your system."

Since 2006, Home Comfort Experts has specialized in providing residential heating, cooling and plumbing service and maintenance, indoor air quality products and services, and equipment replacement. Home Comfort Experts serves Fort Wayne, Columbia City, Warsaw, South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Plymouth and LaPorte in Indiana and Niles, St. Joseph, Berrien Springs and Dowagiac in Michigan.

For more information or to schedule a winter HVAC inspection, visit https://homecomfortexpertsinc.com/ .

