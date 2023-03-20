Home Comfort Experts recommends preventive maintenance for top heating and cooling performance

Leading local HVAC service provider highlights the year-round value and convenience offered by comprehensive professional membership service

SOUTH BEND, Ind., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Comfort Experts , the preferred local provider of high-quality HVAC, indoor air quality and plumbing service in Northern Indiana and Southwestern Michigan, advises area homeowners that professional preventive maintenance helps keep heating and cooling equipment operating efficiently year-round.

A comprehensive preventive maintenance program for HVAC systems offered by a trusted professional service provider ensures efficient performance and convenient service while reducing energy costs. Many homeowners see significant utility savings and can extend the life of their equipment by investing in preventive maintenance.

"Home heating and cooling systems require regular expert care over time," said Brian West, general manager of Home Comfort Experts. "We invest in oil changes and tune-ups for our vehicles, so it just makes sense to take the same precautions with the systems that provide comfort and protection from the elements in our homes. Preventive maintenance programs offer homeowners the unique convenience and value that come with regular routine service relationships."

Members of Home Comfort Experts Comfort Club, for example, enjoy complimentary maintenance, guaranteed appointments for heating and cooling inspection and service and discounted repairs. The full benefits of programs such as the Home Comfort Experts Comfort Club include:

Timely repair and maintenance: Preventive maintenance programs help homeowners save energy by keeping equipment running as efficiently as possible.

Identification of developing issues: Technicians can pinpoint developing problems and recommend furnace or air conditioning repair before major issues arise.

Reduced operating costs: Maintenance program members pay less over time to keep their equipment running.

Convenience: Maintenance program members experience fewer interruptions due to equipment failure or major repairs.

Extend equipment life: Preventive maintenance helps equipment last longer with fewer major repairs.

Trusted technicians: Home Comfort Experts provides technicians with ongoing training for repair, installation, and maintenance, and employees are subject to drug testing and background checks.

"Preventive maintenance is a convenient way to stay a step ahead of major problems," West said. "Investing in a program like this helps homeowners save money and reduce the inconvenience of unexpected equipment failure. We rely on our heating and cooling systems to protect the comfort and well-being of our families, but without proper maintenance their performance will be compromised."

Since 2006, Home Comfort Experts has specialized in providing residential heating, cooling and plumbing service and maintenance, indoor air quality products and services, and equipment replacement. Home Comfort Experts serves Fort Wayne, Columbia City, Warsaw, South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Plymouth and LaPorte in Indiana and Niles, St. Joseph, Berrien Springs and Dowagiac in Michigan.

For more information about Home Comfort Experts Comfort Club, visit https://www.homecomfortexpertsinc.com/join-comfort-club/.

About Home Comfort Experts

Home Comfort Experts is the preferred local provider of high-quality HVAC, indoor air quality and plumbing service in Northern Indiana and Southwestern Michigan. Our customers' satisfaction and comfort is our number one goal. Home Comfort Experts serves clients in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, including Fort Wayne, Columbia City, Warsaw, South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Plymouth, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Niles, Berrien Springs and Dowagiac. We're the technicians you can trust with your house keys. For more information, visit https://homecomfortexpertsinc.com/ .

