Home Decor Market Size to Grow by USD 286.82 billion | Rise in Online Spending and Smartphone Penetration to Drive Growth | Technavio

Some of the primary growth drivers for the home decor market are the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration, increase in demand for multifunctional furniture, and rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing, according to Technavio. However, factors such as long product replacement cycle resulting in infrequent purchases may challenge market growth.

Product Segment Highlights

The home decor market has been segmented by product into furniture, floor coverings, and others.

The furniture segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the home decor market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA.

43% of the growth will originate from APAC.

China and India are the key countries for the home decor market in APAC.

An increase in demand for multifunctional furniture will drive the home decor market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Notes:

The home decor market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period.

The home decor market is segmented product (furniture, floor coverings, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Armstrong World Industries Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Forbo Holding Ltd, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., and Mohawk Industries Inc.

Home Decor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 286.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Germany, Canada, UK, Mexico, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Armstrong World Industries Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Forbo Holding Ltd, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., and Mohawk Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

