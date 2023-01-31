Home decor market size to grow by USD 289.49 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home decor market size is estimated to increase by USD 289.49 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.27%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Global home decor market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Decor Market 2023-2027

Armstrong World Industries Inc. - The company offers home decor solutions such as raised panel, EASY ELEGANCE deep coffer white, and WOODHAVEN beadboard.

The company offers home decor solutions such as wall art, picture frames, and indoor plants. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global home decor market is fragmented, with the presence of several established vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer home decor in the market are Armstrong World Industries Inc., Ashley home stores Ltd., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Forbo Management SA, Global Home Interiors, HANSSEM Co. Ltd., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Otto Home Goods, Penney IP LLC, Shaw Industries Group Inc., Springs Window Fashions LLC, Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd., and Wayfair Inc. and others.

Market players compete on various factors, including price, quality, brand, and variety. Companies undertake various marketing strategies to increase their market shares. The acquisition of new brands will enable the leading competitors to maintain their dominance in the global home decor market during the forecast period. In addition, market players should to focus on the customization of furniture through consumer interactions. Major competitors are trying to mass-customize their products by interacting with consumers through AR-based applications. Such technological advances are expected to drive the growth of the global home decor market during the forecast period.

Global home decor market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global home decor market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (furniture, floor coverings, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The furniture segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising popularity of wooden furniture among middle- and high-income customers. In addition, the adoption of eco-friendly products has increased. Pinewood, metal, plastic, glass, and leather are some of the eco-friendly raw materials used for making furniture. These factors will drive the growth of the furniture segment in the market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global home decor market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global home decor market.

APAC is estimated to account for 50% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as rising disposable income, the recovery of the real estate industry, rapid urbanization, and increasing awareness. The high performance of the online retail sector is also driving market growth in the region. Home decor products are easily available, affordable, and convenient to buy from online retail platforms.

Global home decor market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The growing importance of innovative, customized furniture is driving market growth. The preference for smart and customized furniture has increased. For instance, IKEA and Ethan Allen offer innovative furniture and customized fabric. On December 6, 2022, IKEA announced its plan to develop multifunctional furniture. Thus, growing innovation in furniture by vendors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - Enhancement of consumer experience through technology is a key trend in the market. AR and VR apps allow users to input the dimensions of rooms and then select items from the catalog accordingly. Consumers can virtually see different colors and textures by pointing their smartphones at a particular item of furniture. They can also find similar products and select the desired home decor items. These factors will support the growth of the market.

Major challenges - High volatility in raw material prices and transportation costs is challenging market growth. The prices of raw materials have increased due to their shortage. Raw materials, such as polyurethane foam, faced a shortage in late 2020, which increased their price. The prices of other raw materials, such as springs, fabrics, board materials, mechanisms, feathers, fiber, and packaging goods, have also increased. Moreover, the capacity of transportation is restricted, and tariffs have increased. These factors increase the final cost of the product. This, in turn, will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this home decor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home decor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the home decor market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the home decor market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home decor market vendors

Home Decor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 289.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Armstrong World Industries Inc., Ashley home stores Ltd., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Forbo Management SA, Global Home Interiors, HANSSEM Co. Ltd., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Otto Home Goods, Penney IP LLC, Shaw Industries Group Inc., Springs Window Fashions LLC, Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd., and Wayfair Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global home decor market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global home decor market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Floor coverings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Floor coverings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Floor coverings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Floor coverings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Floor coverings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Exhibit 112: Armstrong World Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Armstrong World Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Armstrong World Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Armstrong World Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Ashley home stores Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Ashley home stores Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Ashley home stores Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Ashley home stores Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 119: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Costco Wholesale Corp.

Exhibit 123: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Duresta Upholstery Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Duresta Upholstery Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Duresta Upholstery Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Forbo Management SA

Exhibit 130: Forbo Management SA - Overview



Exhibit 131: Forbo Management SA - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Forbo Management SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Forbo Management SA - Segment focus

12.9 HANSSEM Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: HANSSEM Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: HANSSEM Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: HANSSEM Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Inter IKEA Holding BV

Exhibit 137: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 138: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 140: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings

12.11 Kimball International Inc.

Exhibit 141: Kimball International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Kimball International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Kimball International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Kimball International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Mannington Mills Inc.

Exhibit 145: Mannington Mills Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Mannington Mills Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Mannington Mills Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 MillerKnoll Inc.

Exhibit 148: MillerKnoll Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: MillerKnoll Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: MillerKnoll Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: MillerKnoll Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Mohawk Industries Inc.

Exhibit 152: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Otto Home Goods

Exhibit 156: Otto Home Goods - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 157: Otto Home Goods - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 158: Otto Home Goods - Key offerings

12.16 Penney IP LLC

Exhibit 159: Penney IP LLC - Overview



Exhibit 160: Penney IP LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Penney IP LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

