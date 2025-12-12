Home Decor Market to Surpass USD 880B by 2030 as DIY & Mass Merchandisers are Set to Grow as the Fastest Distribution Channel, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the home decor market size is valued at USD 681.05 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 880.13 billion by 2030, growing at a 5.26% CAGR. The shift toward sustainable materials, tech-enabled décor, and personalized styling continues to reshape consumer demand. Value-focused products remain popular, yet premium décor maintains strong margins as design-conscious buyers stay loyal despite pricing pressures. Retailers blend affordability with responsible sourcing through circular initiatives, while rising mobile usage accelerates online discovery and shortens trend cycles. Vertical integration efforts across the interior finishing space also highlight the sector's focus on stabilizing costs and protecting margins amid raw material volatility.

Regional Market Outlook

North America continues to lead the home décor landscape, supported by strong incomes, steady housing activity, and a long-standing culture of do-it-yourself upgrades. Retailers are adjusting to higher material costs by strengthening local sourcing and expanding private-label offerings to protect margins. Digital tools, especially AR-based visualization and smart-home integration, are now central to the buying experience, while sustainability expectations push suppliers toward certified and recycled materials.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as the most dynamic growth engine. Countries across the region are seeing rapid urbanization, rising digital adoption, and a surge in home-improvement spending. Local design-to-installation platforms are scaling quickly, helped by acquisitions and expanding online engagement. Although China remains a key manufacturing base, brands are gradually diversifying production to other Southeast Asian markets, making risk management and currency strategies increasingly important.

Major Drivers of the Home Decor Market

Digital Inspiration Reshapes How Consumers Discover and Buy Home Decor

Social platforms are now driving much of the inspiration behind home décor purchases, turning trends into instant buying decisions. Consumers see a design idea online, compare it with real-life user content, and often complete the purchase within minutes, especially on mobile. This rapid cycle is pushing retailers and manufacturers to accelerate product launches and refresh collections more frequently. Brands that adapt quickly to what circulates on social feeds gain an edge, while slower development timelines risk missing the moment as trends shift faster than traditional production schedules can keep up.

Growing Demand for Stylish and Personalized Home Interiors

Consumers are increasingly willing to invest in decor that elevates their interiors, shifting premiumization from a niche trend to an everyday preference. Retailers across the spectrum are broadening their design-focused offerings as stylish, well-crafted pieces continue to hold strong appeal even in uncertain economic periods. Emerging style directions blend natural tones with individualized touches, reflecting a move toward products that feel personal and purposeful. Younger shoppers especially look for authenticity, sustainable sourcing, and multifunctional design, transforming home décor into a form of self-expression rather than just a furniture purchase.

Key Market Segments Driving Growth

By Product

Furniture

Textiles (Curtains, Bedding, Cushions)

Floor Coverings

Wall Décor and Accessories

Lighting

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

DIY / Mass Merchandiser

Online / E-commerce

Interior Designers and Contractors

By Price Tier

Mass / Value

Premium

Luxury / Designer

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Overview – Home Decor Industry

Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size Forecast USD 880.13 billion (2030) Industry Expansion CAGR of 5.26% during 2025–2030 Largest Market North America continues to dominate the global market Fastest Growing Market for 2025–2030 Asia-Pacific projected to witness the fastest growth rate

Home Decor Companies

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Home Depot Product Authority LLC

Wayfair Inc.

Ashley Global Retail LLC

MillerKnoll Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (Pottery Barn, West Elm)

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Mannington Mills Inc.

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

RH (Restoration Hardware)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc.

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Walmart Inc. (Home & Living)

Target Corporation (Threshold, Hearth & Hand)

At Home Group Inc.

Overstock.com Inc.

