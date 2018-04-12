Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools

As summer grilling season approaches, consumers are showing increased interest in cooking tools and accessories for family cookouts. Home Depot's decision to sell Cave Tools products demonstrates their proactive approach to meeting customer demands. In response to this new partnership, Cave Tools CEO Michael O'Donnell commented that, "last year Cave Tools became the leading direct to consumer brand of grilling tools online and was acknowledged as the 3rd fastest growing company in Philadelphia. We are excited to be working with Home Depot and feel that the increased brand exposure will help make Cave Tools a household brand name for grilling accessories up there with companies such as Weber and Trager in the charcoal grills and smokers space."

Since the addition of Cave Tools to the Home Depot website in April, sales in the grilling tools category have steadily increased. Assuming Cave Tools continues to outperform their competitors, Home Depot is expected to roll out Cave Tools into retail stores nationwide by the end of the summer 2018.

