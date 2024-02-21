Home Design & Furnishings Leader Havenly Acquires The Citizenry

The Artisanal Furnishings Brand Becomes Havenly's Third Acquisition as The Company Continues to Expand Their Offerings for The Rising Home Consumer.

DENVER , Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenly , the country's leading interior design service and home furnishings company, announced today it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire The Citizenry as part of its ongoing efforts to build a collection of home brands and technologies that appeal to the next generation of shoppers. The acquisition, which is the third brand acquisition in 24 months for Havenly, is indicative of the design & furnishings leader's growth trajectory as it expands upon its offerings for the digital first home consumer.

Launched in 2014 by Rachel Bentley and Carly Nance, The Citizenry works with master artisans and heritage manufacturers to bring to market beautiful, globally-inspired designs, that are ethically crafted across rugs, bedding, decorative textiles and accents.

"As a personal customer of The Citizenry, I'm thrilled to bring the brand into the Havenly family," said Lee Mayer, co-founder and CEO of Havenly. "Rachel and Carly's unrivaled commitment to sustainability, social impact, and support of artisans combined with premium quality and exquisite design is truly something revolutionary in the space, and a big reason why The Citizenry has long been a favorite among our customers. We're excited to build on the work they've done to help usher in the next era of great home brands for the modern consumers."

In recent years, amidst the increased importance of home, Havenly has been building a design-led ecosystem that offers unparalleled access to talented designers alongside beautiful and functional furniture and decor offerings, driven by the needs and preferences of the next generation of home customers. Havenly has focused on partnering with market leading brands in the direct to consumer space, emphasizing consistent quality and sustainability. The acquisition of The Citizenry expands the company's offerings in furniture, textiles and home decor by adding a beloved brand for this consumer.

"We are excited to join the Havenly house of brands," said Carly Nance, Co-founder of The Citizenry. "We truly believe their team is building the next-generation home decor powerhouse, investing in the right tools to fuel the purchase journey and meeting customers with inspiration in the moments that matter most. We bring our rich brand, distinctive product offering, and loyal customer base to fuel that vision."

The acquisition comes on the heels of Havenly's purchase of the assets of customizable furniture and upholstery brand, Interior Define. In combination with the 2022 acquisition of The Inside, a direct-to-consumer home furnishing brand known for its customizable pieces and heritage design partnerships, Havenly has solidified itself as a rising market leader in home decor and design.

As part of the acquisition, Rachel Bentley will continue on with the brand as President of The Citizenry, and Carly Nance will transition to serving as an Executive Brand Advisor. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

ABOUT HAVENLY

Havenly is creating home for this generation. Made up of the nation's largest scaled interior design service, as well as leading brands in home furnishings like Interior Define, The Inside, and The Citizenry - Havenly is bringing a fresh take on home design and home furnishings to the modern home consumer.

Through their design services, Havenly creates hundreds of thousands of designs per year, making them the go-to source for in-home design inspiration across the country. In conjunction with their furnishings brands, Havenly is becoming one of the premier destinations for all things home.

For more information, visit www.Havenly.com , www.InteriorDefine.com , and www.TheInside.com and follow on Instagram at @thehavenly , @interiordefine , and @theinside

ABOUT THE CITIZENRY

The Citizenry is a direct to consumer, socially-conscious home decor brand. The Citizenry partners with master artisans & heritage manufacturers to create exclusive collections of home goods, crafted with the finest materials and time-tested techniques. The brand is setting new standards for transparency and social responsibility in the market – every piece is ethically crafted in fair trade environments.

For more information, visit www.the-citizenry.com and follow The Citizenry on Instagram

