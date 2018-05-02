Home Design Enthusiasts Can Win Prize Valued at $25,000 Toward a Spring Remodel

"Remodeling can be pricey and overwhelming," said Julie Carlson, Remodelista editor-in-chief. "With this sweepstakes, we're delighted to give one of our readers the opportunity to complete a project that's been on their list or add some upgrades that they weren't sure they could afford."

To enter, design lovers simply identify their favorite detail in a stylish kitchen space featuring Fireclay Tile. After completing the submission, participants are encouraged to share their submission with friends to earn additional entries.

The prize includes a $5,000 credit from Fireclay Tile toward the purchase of tile. California-based Fireclay Tile has been redefining the tile industry since 1986, using recycled materials in their production processes and adhering to sustainable manufacturing practices.

The Spring Remodel Sweepstakes starts 05/01/2018 and ends 05/31/2018. Open to residents age 21 or older of the 50 States and D.C. Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. Prize awarded per random drawing: $20,000 plus purchase credit of $5,000. For how to enter, odds of winning and important dates, restrictions, requirements and other details, see: Official Rules . Sponsor: Remodelista® division of Move Sales, Inc.,1211 Avenue of Americas, Floor 4, BB23, NY, NY 10036. The winner of the sweepstakes will be selected in a random drawing, following the sweepstakes end day on May 31, 2018.

For more information, please visit: https://www.remodelista.com/spring-remodel-sweepstakes/

About Remodelista

San Francisco/NYC-based Remodelista.com is the go-to home design and renovation blog for professionals and design enthusiasts. It is operated by Move, Inc., a subsidiary of News Corp [NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA]; [ASX: NWS, NWSLV]. Launched in 2007, Remodelista guides readers through the home design and renovation process based on the philosophy that everything in your home is worthy of careful consideration. Remodelista has won numerous online home design awards, and also been recognized as a leading resource for home furnishing and design ideas by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Martha Stewart Living, Elle Décor, Real Simple, Dwell and Sunset magazines.

