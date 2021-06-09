Home Design Institute Launches New Initiative for Free Courses

PARIS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- French vocational educational institution The Home Design Institute is proudly celebrating the success of their new online course, Interior Design Fundamentals. The course is available free to learners on the web and has already catered to hundreds of students eager to discover the world of interior design by learning from accomplished and experienced architects.

Students can take advantage of the expertise course leaders provide, getting to grips with the artistic and practical side of interior design simultaneously. Ideal for a wide range of skill levels and interests, the course provides a gateway to putting the newfound creative knowledge into action.

Whether a complete novice hoping to incorporate some of the design principles explored into their own home, or a more experienced creative who wants to know how to bring their vision to life, the Interior Design Fundamentals course encourages each student to live up to their own potential, applying the knowledge they learn in their personal home design projects.

The interior design course is operated using Zoom, creating a virtual classroom in real time. During the course, students will find out more about the history and theory of interior design, acquainting themselves with styles, techniques and compositions so they know how to develop aesthetically pleasing spaces that are also both safe and functional.

Interior Design Fundamentals is created and operated by the Home Design Institute Paris, experts in professional interior design training. With thousands of happy students reaping the benefits of their first class courses, the Home Design Institute Paris has developed an enviable reputation as a premier interior design institute providing access to this superb free interior design course.

"We are delighted to offer our first free course to students around the world," says CEO Ilian Petrov. "The Home Design Institute Paris is dedicated to making great interior design more accessible and equipping our students with the skills they need to create spaces where they and others can truly thrive."

Find out more about the course online at the official website Interior Design Fundamentals - Free Online Course (homedesigninstitute.com).

