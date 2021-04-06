Home Dialysis Nurse to Receive National Kidney Foundation's Top Nursing Award

Their work is vital to the 37 million adults in the U.S. who are affected by kidney disease and the 1 in 3 people who are at risk. NKF will honor these outstanding professionals at the 2021 Spring Clinical Meetings , which will be held virtually April 6-10. Among those honored this year will be Maria "Rosley" DeClaro, RN, BSN, CNN , with the Council of Nephrology Nurses and Technicians award in the name of Carol Mattix, a home dialysis training nurse of the last century who was devoted to improving the lives of kidney patients.

"I love my job and didn't expect to be rewarded in this way for the work that I do," Ms. DeClaro said. "But it makes me very happy. When I see my patients, they are learning about kidney failure, a diagnosis that is life-long, so they need hope. I try to give them that."

Ms. DeClaro has been a registered nurse at Fresenius Kidney Care for more than 20 years. During her time at Fresenius, she has served in many roles, including direct patient care and managerial roles. In 2009, she truly found her professional calling as she entered the world of home therapies.

"As a home therapy nurse, Rosley has worked to give her patients the freedom and quality of life they never imagined while attending a center for dialysis," said NKF President Paul Palevsky, MD. "Rosley's guidance and wisdom is more valued and appreciated by her fellow nurses than ever at this time."

In addition to her compassion and patience, DeClaro is a leader and an innovator. She has been instrumental in developing nine home therapy programs throughout the Chicago Region. While this is certainly an undertaking, she draws strength from her ability to understand the whole picture, from the technical aspects to staff development, to patient and physician engagement. Most recently, DeClaro has expanded her skillset to include pediatric dialysis, where she has been adept at delivering services to children of varying ages and developmental needs.

DeClaro said she is excited to be attending the meetings this year, something she has not been able to do for many years.

"These are very valuable sessions," she said. "It gives all of us a chance to come together, with one goal, to make our patients lives better."

NKF Spring Clinical Meetings

For the past 29 years, nephrology healthcare professionals from across the country have come to NKF's Spring Clinical Meetings to learn about the newest developments related to all aspects of nephrology practice; network with colleagues; and present their research findings. The NKF Spring Clinical Meetings are designed for meaningful change in the multidisciplinary healthcare teams' skills, performance, and patient health outcomes. It is the only conference of its kind that focuses on translating science into practice for the entire healthcare team. This year's Spring Clinical Meetings will be held virtually April 6-10.

NKF Professional Membership

Healthcare professionals can join NKF to receive access to tools and resources for both patients and professionals, discounts on professional education, and access to a network of thousands of individuals who treat patients with kidney disease.

Kidney Disease Facts

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. is at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People who are Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are almost 4 times more likely than Whites to have kidney failure. Hispanic or Latino people are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanic or non-Latino people to have kidney failure.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

Facebook.com

twitter.com/nkf

www.kidney.org

SOURCE National Kidney Foundation

Related Links

http://www.kidney.org

