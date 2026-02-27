Home Dining Revolution Accelerates: AI Startup Supper at Home™ Hits 19M+ Views Amid Multi-State Legal Expansion

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-pandemic diners crave authentic, private, stress-free meals with no long waits or crowds, while home cooks seek flexible, high-earning opportunities. The shared economy for dining is surging worldwide, and Supper at Home, Inc. (SAHI), the pioneering AI-powered marketplace, is leading the shift—connecting verified home cooks with diners for intimate multi-course meals in quiet home settings.

Launched April 2025 with viral YouTube content since October, SAHI has generated over 19.1 million views in under 5 months (top .0001% of all YouTube Food Channels EVER) at youtube.com/@SupperAtHome. The platform has 1,682+ sign-ups (20–40+ net new daily) and hosts setting up in 22 countries/22 languages.

Hosts keep 93% of revenue ($50K–$200K+ part-time potential) while diners enjoy personalized cultural meals at attractive pricing. Proprietary SupperTimeAI™ and patent-pending Home Verification Protocol ensure compliance and cut emissions/waste 15–20% per meal vs. traditional restaurants.

SAHI is legal/operational in 9+ states (CA counties via MEHKO, UT statewide, OK, WY, AZ, HI, etc.), with templates sent to all 50 states and Washington enactment expected Q2 2026 via SB 5605. States face a major pinch point: inspecting thousands of home kitchens would require hiring new food inspectors and massive on-site time. SAHI's regulatory templates and AI-assisted Zoom pop inspections let inspectors handle most checks remotely—slashing driving/on-site time dramatically and enabling fast, low-cost expansion nationwide while empowering middle-class hosts.

Nine provisional AI patents (advancing via Holland & Hart, PCT for 150+ countries) create a defensible moat. Restaurant dining is only about 300 years old; Supper at Home is leading the charge back toward intimate, home-cooked meals that foster real connection.

Amid restaurant challenges—20–25% closures, 82% staffing shortages, long waits, privacy concerns—SAHI taps a $633B+ post-COVID dining opportunity in the $3T+ global foodservice market. Debt-free and cash-positive, with $119.8M conservative Carta 409A valuation (Dec 2025), the company targets a large-scale IPO '27/29 that could surprise even the biggest bulls on Wall Street.

Featured by The Spoon (Jan 2026 podcast/article) and advancing in FoodTech 500 and others, SAHI is positioned for explosive growth.

"Home-based dining is the future of authentic, sustainable, middle-class-empowered eating," said Paul Gerstenberger, Founder & CEO. "We're scaling fast to keep up!"

Diners, hosts, and accredited investors: Explore at supperathome.com.

