Home Diversification Corp Names Shailendra Tripathi as Global President

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Diversification Corp, a Fintech startup product provider and creator of the Home Diversification concept, as well as their revolutionary Home Diversification Mortgage (HDM), is pleased to introduce Shailendra Tripathi as Global President. He will oversee the business as it initially introduces the first-of-its-kind Ultra Low-Down Payment/No PMI Mortgage with Any FICO Score product into the U.S. mortgage originations market, estimated at $4.1 trillion in 2020 by Fannie Mae. The HDM product will transform home finance in the U.S. and globally.

Shailendra Tripathi - Global President

A Certified Six Sigma Black Belt, Tripathi joined HDC in November 2020 as Managing Director, providing invaluable strategic insight and guidance for the Company's partnering initiatives and product development activities. He brings a wealth of knowledge and senior-level executive experience in banking, risk management and wealth management. Additionally, he has extensive experience mentoring startups, with expertise advising from conceptualization through operation scale-up phases. Tripathi has worked across the globe and possesses a deep understanding of the markets in Europe, Asia and the U.S.

Tripathi is tasked with heading ongoing strategic partnership initiatives and leveraging the Company's significant advantage of offering homeowners the ability to purchase an Ultra Low-Down Payment/No PMI Mortgage with Any FICO Score product versus the traditional 'low-down' mortgage model that forces them to pay monthly PMI fees. The HDM product will save homeowners an average of $100 monthly and virtually eliminate their risk of foreclosure. It guarantees them national home price appreciation, while mathematically eliminating 99-percent of mortgage credit risk to lenders and the GSEs.

"I have always looked for businesses that have societal good in their model. HDC means prosperity for society at large by making the homeownership dream an affordable, yet sustainable reality," states Tripathi. "What attracted me most to HDC was its pathbreaking credit enhancement product with an accumulated IP of over 5 years' worth of quantitative research and statistical modeling."

CEO and Founder Marc Biron adds, "We are at a critical stage engaging with potential industry partners and making final preparations for the delivery of our groundbreaking product to the market. With the addition of Shailendra, I have every confidence in HDC's shared success. He is by far the best financial talent, business mind and manager I have seen yet. He is a special, remarkable man, and I am delighted he has joined our team."

About HDC:

HDC is a Manchester, NH-based Fintech company. Creator of the newly established Home Diversification concept and their exclusive Home Diversification Mortgage. They provide solutions that solve all-important issues of affordability, diversification, and risk reduction, guaranteeing national home price appreciation and substantial monthly savings to homeowners in the U.S. and abroad.

