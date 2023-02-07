Home energy management systems market: Growth opportunities led by Capgemini Service SAS and Carrier Global Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home energy management systems market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,625.57 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.11%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing adoption of smart grid technologies, the rising need for energy conservation, and the availability of a wide range of smart home products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Energy Management Systems Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Capgemini Service SAS, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., ecobee, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., Liricco Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Resideo Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, tado GmbH, and Vivint Smart Home Inc.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by component (hardware, software, and services), product (lighting controls, programmable thermostats, self-monitoring systems, and advanced central controllers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by component (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Hardware:

The hardware segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. A home energy management system comprises a hub device that relays communication between events occurring inside the home, the user, and the neighborhood utility or electricity retailer. The rise in the use of communication and sensing technology will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this home energy management systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home energy management systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the home energy management systems market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the home energy management systems market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home energy management systems market vendors

Home Energy Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 183 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,625.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Capgemini Service SAS, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., ecobee, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., Liricco Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Resideo Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, tado GmbH, and Vivint Smart Home Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global home energy management systems market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global home energy management systems market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Lighting controls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Lighting controls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Lighting controls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Lighting controls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Lighting controls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Programmable thermostats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Programmable thermostats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Programmable thermostats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Programmable thermostats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Programmable thermostats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Self-monitoring systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Self-monitoring systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Self-monitoring systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Self-monitoring systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Self-monitoring systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Advanced central controllers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Advanced central controllers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Advanced central controllers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Advanced central controllers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Advanced central controllers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 120: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 121: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 123: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

12.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 125: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 130: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 135: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 140: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 141: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 143: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 145: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 150: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Johnson Controls International Plc.

Exhibit 155: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Segment focus

12.11 Lennox International Inc.

Exhibit 160: Lennox International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Lennox International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Lennox International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Lennox International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 164: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Resideo Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 169: Resideo Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Resideo Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Resideo Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Resideo Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 173: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 174: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 176: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.15 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 178: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 179: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 181: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 183: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 184: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 185: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 186: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 tado GmbH

Exhibit 188: tado GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 189: tado GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 190: tado GmbH - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 191: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 192: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 193: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 194: Research methodology



Exhibit 195: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 196: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 197: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

