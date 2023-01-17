Home equity lending market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global home equity lending market size is estimated to grow by USD 35,535.04 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Equity Lending Market 2023-2027

Global home equity lending market - Five forces

The global home equity lending market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global home equity lending market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global home equity lending market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and source (mortgage and credit union, commercial banks, and others).

The mortgage and credit union segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Mortgage and credit union are preferred for home equity lending. Consumers need a reliable lender for home equity lending to prevent scams and get a reasonable rate. Mortgage and credit unions provide many services. Apart from offering consumer loans, credit unions accept deposits, manage checking and savings accounts, dispense credit and debit cards, and provide house loans. Credit unions provide some of the lowest rates on credit products, such as mortgages. They also provide fee-free checking accounts and savings accounts without a high minimum balance. Such factors will contribute to the segment's growth during the forecast period leading to market growth.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global home equity lending market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global home equity lending market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Banks and credit unions have significant growth opportunities in home equity loans and lines of credit (HELOC) due to a significant rise in home prices. In Canada , many people use homes as collateral for loans owing to the rising real estate values and fewer regulations. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) house price index data, between Q1 2021 and Q1 2022, home prices in the US rose by 18%. Such factors will fuel the growth of the home equity lending market in the region during the forecast period.

Global home equity lending market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The massive increase in home prices is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. Luxembourg , Turkey , New Zealand , and Canada are some of the countries that have witnessed the highest increase.

, , , and are some of the countries that have witnessed the highest increase. With the rise in property prices, homeowners will be able to access the reserve as they become more equity rich.

The property price rise will provide a large enough margin to get a loan against it. This is because home equity loans are secured as the market value of the property increases.

Thus, homeowners are expected to use more home equity loans during the forecast period, which will lead to the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

An increase in residential properties is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Residential infrastructure development is driven by factors such as the rising population, the growing need for decent housing and infrastructure, and the increasing number of nuclear families are aiding.

The housing sector has witnessed significant expansion in recent years owing to the increased need for residential and commercial areas.

Moreover, the rise in acceptance of remote work has encouraged home buyers to opt for bigger homes, which has increased the demand for housing.

Such factors will support the growth of the global home equity lending market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Fear of losing property is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Factors such as the time frame of the mortgage loan process, which range from two weeks to two months, affect the timeline.

The lender verifies copies of the consumer's current mortgage statement, property tax bill, and proof of income. The process may take longer if the copies are not readily available.

In addition, the lender checks the consumer's credit scores, debt-to-income (DTI), and other financial information.

The lender also hires an approved third-party appraiser to confirm the value of the consumer's home. This process may take longer than expected if the reviewer is busy.

Such factors may impede the growth of the global mortgage market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this home equity lending market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home equity lending market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the home equity lending market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the home equity lending market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home equity lending market vendors

Home Equity Lending Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 35,535.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled A&A Dukaan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., ABC Finance Ltd., Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC, Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Flagstar Bancorp Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morgan Stanley, Navy Federal Credit Union, nbkc bank, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Police and Nurses Ltd., Regions Financial Corp., State Bank of India, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., and U.S. Bancorp Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

