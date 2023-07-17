Home Equity Lending Market size to grow by USD 35,535.04 Million from 2022 to 2027 | Massive Increase in home prices to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home equity lending market size is set to grow by USD 35,535.04 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a massive increase in home prices. Some of the prominent countries that have witnessed a rise in house prices include Luxembourg, Turkey, New Zealand, and Canada. The major cities in North America were fuelling the surge by an average of 15%. Hence, such an increase in property prices leads to a huge margin to get a loan against it as home equity loans are mostly secured when there is an increase in the market value of the property. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Equity Lending Market

The home equity lending market covers the following areas:

Home Equity Lending Market Sizing

Home Equity Lending Market Forecast

Home Equity Lending Market Analysis

The report on the home equity lending market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Home Equity Lending Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant trends influencing the market growth

A rise in residential properties is a primary trend in the home equity lending market. Some of the key factors that are fuelling the residential infrastructure development include the increasing population, the rising need for decent housing and infrastructure, and the increasing tendency toward nuclear families. As a result, the housing sector has experienced tremendous expansion in recent years. Furthermore, COVID-19 had a significant impact on the housing market as more people are adopting large homes as there is a shift towards remote working culture among the population. Hence, such trends are expected to drive the home equity lending market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Concerns regarding losing property and home security are expected to hinder the home equity lending market growth during the forecast period. Home equity lending is a time-consuming and tedious process. Some of the main factors that influence the application process include the availability of lender checks, copies of the consumer's current mortgage statement, property tax bill, and proof of income. Hence, the timeline of the application process highly relies on the availability of these documents. Furthermore, the lender will analyze the credit scores of the applicant, the debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, and other financial details before approval. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the home equity lending market growth during the forecast period.

Home Equity Lending Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This home equity lending market report extensively covers market segmentation by source (mortgage and credit union, commercial banks, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the mortgage and credit union segment is significant during the forecast period. One of the smartest choices for home equity lending is a mortgage and credit union. There is an increasing need for reliable lenders for consumers' home equity lending in order to prevent scams and get a reasonable rate. Some of the key services offered by credit unions include accepting deposits, managing checking and savings accounts, dispensing credit and debit cards, and providing house loans. There is an increasing preference for credit unions among customers as it offers loans at the cheapest rate on credit products such as mortgages. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which, in turn, will drive the home equity lending market growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report



Companies Mentioned

A and A Dukaan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

ABC Finance Ltd.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. Bank of America Corp.

Barclays PLC

Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Flagstar Bancorp Inc.

HSBC Holdings Plc

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Morgan Stanley

Navy Federal Credit Union

nbkc bank

Pentagon Federal Credit Union

Police and Nurses Ltd.

Regions Financial Corp.

State Bank of India

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

U.S. Bancorp

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

ABC Finance Ltd: The company offers home equity lending which is often used to finance major expenses such as home renovations, debt consolidation, and university fees.

The company offers home equity lending which is often used to finance major expenses such as home renovations, debt consolidation, and university fees. Bank of America Corp: The company offers home equity lending, such as home equity line of credit (HELOC).

The company offers home equity lending, such as home equity line of credit (HELOC). Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc: The company offers home equity lending, which is a type of loan in which the borrowers use the equity of their home as collateral.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The personal accident and health insurance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 665.73 billion. This personal accident and health insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (personal health insurance and personal accident insurance), age group (adults, senior citizens, and children), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the personal accident and health insurance market growth is the rise in number of accidents.

The digital lending market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.89% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 19,140.24 million. This digital lending market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solution and service), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The use of advanced technologies in the lending process is significantly driving market growth.

Home Equity Lending Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 35,535.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A and A Dukaan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., ABC Finance Ltd., Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC, Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Flagstar Bancorp Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morgan Stanley, Navy Federal Credit Union, nbkc bank, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Police and Nurses Ltd., Regions Financial Corp., State Bank of India, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., and U.S. Bancorp Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global home equity lending market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global home equity lending market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Source Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Source

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Source

6.3 Mortgage and credit union - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Mortgage and credit union - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mortgage and credit union - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Mortgage and credit union - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mortgage and credit union - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A and A Dukaan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: A and A Dukaan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: A and A Dukaan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: A and A Dukaan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 ABC Finance Ltd.

Exhibit 115: ABC Finance Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: ABC Finance Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: ABC Finance Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Bank of America Corp.

Exhibit 118: Bank of America Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bank of America Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Bank of America Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Bank of America Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Bank of America Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Exhibit 123: Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Flagstar Bancorp Inc.

Exhibit 126: Flagstar Bancorp Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Flagstar Bancorp Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Flagstar Bancorp Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Flagstar Bancorp Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Exhibit 130: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Morgan Stanley

Exhibit 134: Morgan Stanley - Overview



Exhibit 135: Morgan Stanley - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Morgan Stanley - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Morgan Stanley - Segment focus

12.10 Navy Federal Credit Union

Exhibit 138: Navy Federal Credit Union - Overview



Exhibit 139: Navy Federal Credit Union - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Navy Federal Credit Union - Key offerings

12.11 nbkc bank

Exhibit 141: nbkc bank - Overview



Exhibit 142: nbkc bank - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: nbkc bank - Key offerings

12.12 Pentagon Federal Credit Union

Exhibit 144: Pentagon Federal Credit Union - Overview



Exhibit 145: Pentagon Federal Credit Union - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Pentagon Federal Credit Union - Key offerings

12.13 Regions Financial Corp.

Exhibit 147: Regions Financial Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Regions Financial Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Regions Financial Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Regions Financial Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 State Bank of India

Exhibit 151: State Bank of India - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 152: State Bank of India - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 153: State Bank of India - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 154: State Bank of India - Segment focus

12.15 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Exhibit 155: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Exhibit 160: The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 U.S. Bancorp

Exhibit 164: U.S. Bancorp - Overview



Exhibit 165: U.S. Bancorp - Business segments



Exhibit 166: U.S. Bancorp - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: U.S. Bancorp - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

