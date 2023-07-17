Home Equity Lending Market size to grow by USD 35,535.04 Million from 2022 to 2027 | Massive Increase in home prices to boost the market - Technavio

17 Jul, 2023, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home equity lending market size is set to grow by USD 35,535.04 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a massive increase in home prices. Some of the prominent countries that have witnessed a rise in house prices include Luxembourg, Turkey, New Zealand, and Canada. The major cities in North America were fuelling the surge by an average of 15%. Hence, such an increase in property prices leads to a huge margin to get a loan against it as home equity loans are mostly secured when there is an increase in the market value of the property. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!
The home equity lending market covers the following areas:
Home Equity Lending Market Sizing
Home Equity Lending Market Forecast
Home Equity Lending Market Analysis
The report on the home equity lending market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Home Equity Lending Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
Significant trends influencing the market growth
A rise in residential properties is a primary trend in the home equity lending market. Some of the key factors that are fuelling the residential infrastructure development include the increasing population, the rising need for decent housing and infrastructure, and the increasing tendency toward nuclear families. As a result, the housing sector has experienced tremendous expansion in recent years. Furthermore, COVID-19 had a significant impact on the housing market as more people are adopting large homes as there is a shift towards remote working culture among the population. Hence, such trends are expected to drive the home equity lending market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
Concerns regarding losing property and home security are expected to hinder the home equity lending market growth during the forecast period. Home equity lending is a time-consuming and tedious process. Some of the main factors that influence the application process include the availability of lender checks, copies of the consumer's current mortgage statement, property tax bill, and proof of income. Hence, the timeline of the application process highly relies on the availability of these documents. Furthermore, the lender will analyze the credit scores of the applicant, the debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, and other financial details before approval. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the home equity lending market growth during the forecast period.
Home Equity Lending Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
This home equity lending market report extensively covers market segmentation by source (mortgage and credit union, commercial banks, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth of the mortgage and credit union segment is significant during the forecast period. One of the smartest choices for home equity lending is a mortgage and credit union. There is an increasing need for reliable lenders for consumers' home equity lending in order to prevent scams and get a reasonable rate. Some of the key services offered by credit unions include accepting deposits, managing checking and savings accounts, dispensing credit and debit cards, and providing house loans. There is an increasing preference for credit unions among customers as it offers loans at the cheapest rate on credit products such as mortgages. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which, in turn, will drive the home equity lending market growth during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- A and A Dukaan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
- ABC Finance Ltd.
- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
- Bank of America Corp.
- Barclays PLC
- Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc.
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- Flagstar Bancorp Inc.
- HSBC Holdings Plc
- JPMorgan Chase and Co.
- Morgan Stanley
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- nbkc bank
- Pentagon Federal Credit Union
- Police and Nurses Ltd.
- Regions Financial Corp.
- State Bank of India
- The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
- The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
- U.S. Bancorp
Vendor Offerings
- ABC Finance Ltd: The company offers home equity lending which is often used to finance major expenses such as home renovations, debt consolidation, and university fees.
- Bank of America Corp: The company offers home equity lending, such as home equity line of credit (HELOC).
- Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc: The company offers home equity lending, which is a type of loan in which the borrowers use the equity of their home as collateral.
|
Home Equity Lending Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
150
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 35,535.04 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
3.61
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
A and A Dukaan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., ABC Finance Ltd., Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC, Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Flagstar Bancorp Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morgan Stanley, Navy Federal Credit Union, nbkc bank, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Police and Nurses Ltd., Regions Financial Corp., State Bank of India, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., and U.S. Bancorp
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
