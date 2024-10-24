Home Fire Sprinklers Market to Grow by USD 988.8 Million from 2024-2028, Driven by Urbanization and Infrastructure Development, with AI Impact on Market Trends- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Global Home Fire Sprinklers Market size is estimated to grow by USD 988.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in developing countries is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing mergers and acquisitions in global home fire sprinklers market. However, high initial costs of home fire sprinkler systems poses a challenge.Key market players include Autoquench, Fields Fire Protection, Fireline Corp., G.w. Sprinkler A S, General International Group, Georg Fischer Ltd., HD Fire Protect Pvt. Ltd., iCO Products, Johnson Controls International Plc., Minimax GmbH, NAFFCO FZCO, Northwest Fire Systems, Polyteck Building Services Ltd, PTSG, Pye-Barker Fire and Safety LLC, RAD Fire Sprinklers Ltd., REHAU Ltd., The Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co. Inc., United Fire Protection Corp, Varistor Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Victaulic Co..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Deluge fire sprinkler systems, Wet pipe fire sprinkler systems, Pre-action fire sprinkler systems, and Dry pipe fire sprinkler systems), Type (Conventional fire sprinkler systems and Smart fire sprinkler systems), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Autoquench, Fields Fire Protection, Fireline Corp., G.w. Sprinkler A S, General International Group, Georg Fischer Ltd., HD Fire Protect Pvt. Ltd., iCO Products, Johnson Controls International Plc., Minimax GmbH, NAFFCO FZCO, Northwest Fire Systems, Polyteck Building Services Ltd, PTSG, Pye-Barker Fire and Safety LLC, RAD Fire Sprinklers Ltd., REHAU Ltd., The Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co. Inc., United Fire Protection Corp, Varistor Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Victaulic Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In the home fire sprinklers market, major companies are making strategic moves to expand their market presence and enhance their service offerings through consolidation and acquisition. In January 2023, Johnson Controls strengthened its global footprint by acquiring SimplexGrinnell for USD 5.1 billion. This acquisition significantly enhanced Johnson Control's capability to deliver advanced fire safety solutions in the Middle East, Africa, and other critical regions. In May 2023, Pye-Barker, the largest fully integrated provider of fire protection, life safety, and security services in the US, bolstered its fire sprinkler services on the West Coast by acquiring Automatic Fire Sprinklers, Inc. These strategic acquisitions enable companies to leverage combined expertise, expand their geographic reach, and enhance their service offerings, contributing to the overall growth and advancement of the global home fire sprinklers market during the forecast period.

Home fire sprinklers are essential for ensuring safety in both residential and commercial buildings. The market for home fire sprinklers is witnessing significant trends, including safety improvements through preventative actions against home fires. Advanced sprinkler technology and detection systems are being integrated into pipe infrastructure, making cost-effective and discreet fire suppression systems. Aesthetic designs are also gaining popularity, with real-time fire alarms, remote monitoring, and automated fire response systems. Leak detection and water conservation technologies are also key trends. Government programs and public awareness initiatives promote the adoption of fire sprinkler systems in infrastructure projects and energy-efficient buildings. Building codes require the installation of fire sprinklers in commercial, residential, industrial facilities, and infrastructure projects. Insurance benefits and the Green Deal initiative further boost the market growth. Mist-based systems, smoke detection technologies, wetpipe, and drypipe sprinkler systems are common types. Gas-based suppression systems and various detection technologies are also used.

Market Challenges

Home fire sprinkler systems are an essential safety feature for residences, but the initial investment can be significant, especially for older homes requiring retrofitting. Costs encompass not only the system itself, but also labor, materials, and water supply upgrades. New homes have lower installation costs, but the expense remains a concern for many homeowners. The average American home, ranging from 1,900 to 2,164 square feet, incurs sprinkler system costs between USD2,000 and USD5,000 . Retrofitting can cost USD2 to USD7 per square foot, while new construction is around USD1 to USD2 per square foot. Larger homes and historic buildings have higher installation costs due to size and architectural considerations. Material choices, such as plastic or metal pipes, and system types, like standalone or multipurpose, also impact costs. These factors contribute to the high initial expenses, limiting market growth for home fire sprinklers during the forecast period.

and . Retrofitting can cost to per square foot, while new construction is around to per square foot. Larger homes and historic buildings have higher installation costs due to size and architectural considerations. Material choices, such as plastic or metal pipes, and system types, like standalone or multipurpose, also impact costs. These factors contribute to the high initial expenses, limiting market growth for home fire sprinklers during the forecast period. The Home Fire Sprinklers market encompasses fire sprinkler systems installed in various structures, including commercial buildings, residential properties, industrial facilities, and infrastructure projects. Fire safety is a top priority, with initiatives like the Green Deal focusing on energy-efficient buildings. Fire-related incidents can lead to significant property damage and potential harm. Gas-based suppression systems and advanced smoke detection technologies are essential components. Building codes mandate fire prevention measures, such as wetpipe and drypipe sprinkler systems. Smart buildings, high-rise structures, and safety measures are crucial. Installation and maintenance are key considerations, along with risk mitigation and insurance requirements. Fire suppression systems, IoT, AI, smart sensors, and government regulations are shaping the future of fire protection. High-risk industries, like oil and gas, mining, and petrochemical, require specialized systems. Fire hazards necessitate automation and indoor fire sprinklers. Fire incidents demand adherence to building design codes and distribution networks, ensuring safety regulations are met.

Segment Overview

This home fire sprinklers market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Deluge fire sprinkler systems

1.2 Wet pipe fire sprinkler systems

1.3 Pre-action fire sprinkler systems

1.4 Dry pipe fire sprinkler systems Type 2.1 Conventional fire sprinkler systems

2.2 Smart fire sprinkler systems Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Deluge fire sprinkler systems- The Home Fire Sprinklers market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing fire safety awareness and building codes. These systems effectively suppress and put out fires, reducing property damage and saving lives. Manufacturers continue to innovate, offering various types like recessed, concealed, and stand-alone models. Installation costs are offset by insurance discounts and potential property value increase. Homeowners and builders prioritize fire safety, ensuring market for home fire sprinklers.

Research Analysis

Home fire sprinklers are essential safety systems designed to automatically activate and extinguish fires in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. These systems are integral to fire safety, particularly in high-risk environments. The market for home fire sprinklers is growing due to increasing awareness of fire safety and regulations. The Green Deal initiative and the push for energy-efficient buildings are driving demand for cost-effective, energy-efficient sprinkler systems. Fire-related incidents continue to be a concern, making fire suppression systems a priority. The integration of IoT, AI, smart sensors, panic buttons, motion sensors, and infrared surveillance enhances fire detection and prevention. Government regulations and insurance benefits the importance of fire protection systems in public safety. Sprinkler technology continues to evolve, with aesthetic design and cost-effective pipe infrastructure becoming important considerations. Preventative actions, such as regular inspections and maintenance, are crucial to ensuring the effectiveness of home fire sprinklers.

Market Research Overview

Home fire sprinklers are essential safety systems designed to protect various types of buildings, including commercial, residential, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and high-rise structures, from fire-related incidents. These systems, which are integral to fire safety, come in different types such as wetpipe and drypipe sprinkler systems. Fire prevention is a key focus, with technologies like smoke detection, gas-based suppression systems, and smart sensors playing crucial roles. Building codes and safety measures are essential in ensuring the installation and maintenance of these systems. The Green Deal initiative and the push for energy-efficient buildings have led to the integration of fire suppression systems with the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and smart sensors. Fire hazards in high-risk industries like oil and gas, mining, and petrochemical are mitigated through automation and real-time fire alarms. Cost-effective systems, aesthetic design, and discreet integration are also essential considerations. Government regulations and insurance requirements mandate the use of fire protection systems in public safety, with panic buttons, motion sensors, infrared surveillance, and flexible fire sprinklers providing additional safety measures.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Deluge Fire Sprinkler Systems



Wet Pipe Fire Sprinkler Systems



Pre-action Fire Sprinkler Systems



Dry Pipe Fire Sprinkler Systems

Type

Conventional Fire Sprinkler Systems



Smart Fire Sprinkler Systems

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

