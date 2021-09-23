Home Fitness Equipment Market Size & Forecast Report 2021-2025 with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 - Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increased demand for home fitness equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Home Fitness Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the home fitness equipment market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44884

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the Home Fitness Equipment Market in Personal Products Industry include Amer Sports Corp., Core Health and Fitness LLC, Dyaco International Inc., Icon Health and Fitness Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., TECHNOGYM Spa, and Tunturi New Fitness BV. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Home Fitness Equipment Market size

Home Fitness Equipment Market trends

Home Fitness Equipment Market analysis

The increased demand for home fitness equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rising popularity of other forms of workouts will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the home fitness equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Ellipticals Market

Global Pedometer Market

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist home fitness equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the home fitness equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home fitness equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home fitness equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amer Sports Corp.

Core Health and Fitness LLC

Dyaco International Inc.

Icon Health and Fitness Inc.

Impulse ( Qingdao ) Health Tech Co. Ltd.

) Health Tech Co. Ltd. Johnson Health Tech Inc.

Life fitness

Nautilus Inc.

TECHNOGYM Spa

Tunturi New Fitness BV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio