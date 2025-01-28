Home Fitness Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 4436.9 million from 2024-2028, increased demand for home fitness equipment boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home fitness equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 4436.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period. increased demand for home fitness equipment is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing smartphone penetration However, rising popularity of other forms of workouts poses a challenge.Key market players include ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Core Health and Fitness LLC, Decathlon SA, Dyaco International Inc., HOIST Fitness Systems Inc., Icon Health and Fitness Inc., Impulse Qingdao Health Tech Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Life Fitness, Nautilus Inc., Origin Fitness Ltd., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., Rama Enterprises, TECHNOGYM S.p.A, Torque Fitness, True Fitness Technology Inc., Tunturi New Fitness BV, Wattbike Ltd., WOODWAY Inc., and XMark Fitness.

Home Fitness Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.38% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4436.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Core Health and Fitness LLC, Decathlon SA, Dyaco International Inc., HOIST Fitness Systems Inc., Icon Health and Fitness Inc., Impulse Qingdao Health Tech Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Life Fitness, Nautilus Inc., Origin Fitness Ltd., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., Rama Enterprises, TECHNOGYM S.p.A, Torque Fitness, True Fitness Technology Inc., Tunturi New Fitness BV, Wattbike Ltd., WOODWAY Inc., and XMark Fitness

Market Driver

The home fitness equipment market is witnessing a growth in demand as consumers prioritize healthy habits and the health benefits of regular exercise. Home fitness equipment, including biking, jogging, and swimming machines, are popular choices for those seeking to maintain stamina and engage in fitness activities from the comfort of their homes. Innovative fitness products like smart treadmills with heart rate and distance covered tracking, compact and foldable forms, and under-desk treadmills, are gaining traction. Brands like DeerRun and Bowflex SmartTech are leading the way with smart electronic devices and built-in sensors. Obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer are major health issues driving demand for home fitness equipment worldwide. Online fitness sessions and diet plans from the Global Wellness Institute further boost sales. Fitness Superstore and Life Fitness are key players in this market, offering cardiovascular training and strength training equipment. Sales channels include online and offline, with after-sale services and built-in sensors ensuring customer satisfaction. Exercise instruments like resistance bands, dumbbells, and kettlebells cater to flexibility exercises, while multipurpose home gyms offer a one-stop solution for fitness and health enthusiasts. Accessibility features, convenience, and time efficiency are essential lifestyle preferences for consumers in developing and under-developed countries. Aerobic workouts, strength training, and flexibility exercises are popular fitness activities, with rowing machines, elliptical trainers, and stationary bikes being top choices. Resistance levels and inclination settings cater to individual fitness goals, while strength training instructors and stretching equipment ensure proper form and safety. Foam rollers and yoga mats complete the home fitness solution.

The global smartphone penetration rate is on the rise, with countries such as South Korea, Australia, Israel, the United States, Spain, the UK, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, and Germany leading the way. The expansion of 3G, 4G/LTE, and other advanced networks has significantly increased data consumption worldwide. This trend is positively impacting the demand for connected fitness equipment and products. Connected fitness encompasses tracking physical activity and collecting data through mobile apps, wearable devices, and more. As Internet speeds continue to improve, the market for connected fitness solutions is poised for significant growth.

Market Challenges

The home fitness equipment market is witnessing significant growth as consumers prioritize healthy habits and the health benefits of regular fitness activities. Home gym equipment, including biking, jogging, and swimming machines, are in high demand due to their convenience and mobility. Innovative fitness products like smart treadmills with heart rate and distance covered tracking, compact and foldable forms, and under-desk treadmills, are gaining popularity. Brands like DeerRun and Bowflex SmartTech offer smart electronic devices to enhance workouts. Obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer are major health issues driving demand for home fitness equipment. Fitness technology-related products, such as online fitness sessions and diet plans from the Global Wellness Institute, are also on the rise. Sales channels include both online and offline, with Fitness Superstore and Life Fitness leading commercial gymnasiums. Cardiovascular training and strength training equipment, including resistance levels and inclination settings, are essential for heart and muscle health. Flexibility exercises and stretching equipment, like foam rollers and yoga mats, cater to lifestyle preferences for overall health and wellness. Accessibility features and convenience are key selling points, making department stores and specialty fitness shops popular sales channels. After-sale services and built-in sensors on exercise instruments ensure customer satisfaction.

The home fitness equipment market faces challenges due to increasing popularity of alternative workout methods like yoga, HIIT, reiki, aerobics, and swimming. HIIT, a workout that combines short bursts of high-intensity exercise with brief recovery periods, has gained significant traction. CrossFit centers and HIIT classes are proliferating in fitness centers worldwide. HIIT workout videos are increasingly available, and bodyweight training, which is often paired with HIIT, is on the rise. Bodyweight training primarily uses traditional exercises such as push-ups, pull-ups, squats, lunges, and burpees, requiring minimal equipment.

Segment Overview

This home fitness equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Cardiovascular training equipment

2.2 Strength training equipment Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The home fitness equipment market experiences significant growth due to the increasing number of retail outlets, including direct selling, distributors, department stores, and specialty stores. These channels enable buyers to compare brands, try equipment before purchase, and receive expert advice from customer-care professionals. In regions with low internet penetration, retail outlets remain the preferred choice for consumers. However, the trend of purchasing equipment online is expected to increase in the coming years. To cater to this shift, vendors will focus on expanding their retail presence to maintain market share. Despite the anticipated decline in the offline segment, retail outlets' ability to offer immediate product ownership and personalized assistance continues to drive demand.

Research Analysis

The home fitness equipment market is experiencing a growth in demand as consumers prioritize healthy habits and the health benefits of regular exercise. Home fitness equipment offers convenience and flexibility for individuals looking to incorporate fitness activities into their busy lifestyles. Popular fitness activities include biking, jogging, swimming, and more. Innovative fitness products, such as smart treadmills with built-in sensors that track heart rate and distance covered, are gaining popularity. Compact and foldable equipment, like under-desk treadmills, allow for mobility and multitasking. Brands like DeerRun offer a range of exercise instruments, including aerobic workouts with rowing machines, strength training equipment, and flexibility exercises for cardiovascular health. Fitness and health, lifestyle, and technology continue to intersect, making home fitness equipment an essential part of modern living.

Market Research Overview

The home fitness equipment market is witnessing a growth in demand as consumers prioritize healthy habits and the health benefits of regular exercise. Home fitness equipment offers convenience, mobility, and accessibility, making it an attractive option for individuals with busy schedules or limited access to commercial gymnasiums. Innovative fitness products, such as smart treadmills and smart dumbbells, are gaining popularity due to their built-in sensors and compatibility with smart electronic devices. Activities like biking, jogging, swimming, and cardiovascular training are now possible with compact, foldable home fitness equipment. The market caters to various fitness activities, including aerobic workouts, strength training, flexibility exercises, and cardiovascular exercise. Obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer are some health issues that can be addressed through regular physical activity. The market is witnessing a worldwide trend, with online fitness sessions and diet plans becoming increasingly popular. The Global Wellness Institute reports that fitness technology-related sales are expected to grow significantly in developing and under-developed countries. Fitness Superstore, Life Fitness, and other key players offer a wide range of fitness equipment, from resistance levels and inclination settings to strength training instructors and flexibility and mobility equipment. Accessibility features, convenience, and time efficiency are essential factors driving the demand for home fitness equipment. Exercise instruments like under-desk treadmills, smart dumbbells, and resistance bands cater to diverse lifestyle preferences and health and wellness needs. Sales channels include online and offline platforms, with after-sale services and built-in sensors ensuring customer satisfaction. Fitness and health, lifestyle, technology, and exercise instruments are all interconnected in today's world, making home fitness equipment an essential investment for maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle.

