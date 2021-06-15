Home Fitness Innovator FORME Launches Exclusive Content Partnership with Barry's

Designed by Yves Béhar, FORME is available in two distinct models to suit a range of user preferences: the FORME Studio and Studio LIFT, featuring on-demand classes in strength, yoga, recovery, barre, dance, pilates, pre/postnatal, specialty and more. New classes are added daily, in addition to exclusive, ever-expanding content with Barry's X.

"Barry's provides the most engaging boutique fitness experience in the industry and we could not be more excited to partner with them to bring their world-class content into the homes of FORME customers. As two brands founded in Los Angeles, a hub for fitness innovation, the collaboration was a natural fit. We love that our communities will be able to experience the best in home and fitness with exclusive access to Barry's X content on FORME." - Trent Ward, FORME co-founder and CEO

"We are so excited to bring The Best Workout in the World to FORME. FORME, a brand that has leveraged innovation to revolutionize the at-home fitness experience, will be the first to offer Barry's X workouts on their platform; allowing us to transform lives on a much larger scale than ever before." - Joey Gonzalez, Barry's CEO

The exclusive partnership with Barry's is the first for FORME, with more world-class collaborations across hospitality, fashion, design to be announced in the coming months.

BARRY'S X FORME SIZZLE VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/556375569/305caccb5d

About FORME

FORME has brought together the greatest minds in design, content, and technology to create the best in home + fitness. The award-winning Studios, designed by Yves Behar, blur the line between home decor and home gym and the 43" ultra-high definition (UHD) 4K touchscreen mirror display empowers an unrivaled, lifelike content experience. FORME offers two distinct models: Studio, $2,495 or $69/month for 36 months, and Studio LIFT, $4,495 or $125/month for 36 months. FORME's ever-evolving original content, including Barry's X classes, can be experienced by everyone in the household for a $39/month multi-user membership. To learn more, please visit formelife.com. You can also connect with FORME on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Barry's

Barry's is the Best Workout in the World. It started in 1998 in West Hollywood - making it the original high intensity interval training workout. Since 1998, Barry's has been at the forefront of the fitness industry: developing, maintaining and innovating the workout while also focusing on transforming the lives of their global community - which spans across 78 studios in 14 countries.

