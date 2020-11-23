Home Fitness Innovator FORME Life Launches Nationwide Retail Rollout With Westfield Shopping Centers

Designed by Yves Béhar, the elegant at-home wellness solution curates workouts based on users' ability, goals, and lifestyle. To suit a range of personal preferences, the retail stores will display two distinct offerings: Studio , a mirrored display that transforms to offer live and on-demand content, and Studio Lift , which includes resistance training equipment that conveniently tucks away when not in use.

This retail launch marks the first time customers will be able to purchase FORME Life in person, having garnered significant interest since announcing pre-orders in May of this year. Customers will now be able to experience the stylish equipment and world class content before placing an order. The stores and kiosks will feature both the Studio and Studio Lift, empowering customers to select the best option for their lifestyle. Flagship locations will measure approximately 1,000 square feet and Kiosks will be around 400 square feet, both featuring clean lines and minimalist design to complement FORME Life's aesthetic. In addition, retail stores will feature an exclusive fragrance partnership with Virtuvi and custom artwork by Anoushka Mirchandani.

"We are delighted to welcome FORME Life to some of our most affluent centers across the country," said Colin Shaughnessy, EVP, US leasing. "Their new-to-market stores are an exciting addition to our lineup of wellness boutiques, fitness offerings, and cutting-edge technologies that aim to revolutionize the modern shopping experience. Now, more than ever, home fitness is an important category as our guests look to access workouts and build a fitness routine from the comfort of their own home."

"We are so excited to see FORME Life out in the world and have been waiting for this since we began to create our Studios. We love that people can finally experience what we believe to be the very best in home fitness. For this reason, Westfield Shopping Centers have purposefully placed FORME Life within their luxury lifestyle stores and experiences." - Trent Ward, Founder and CEO

Designed by Yves Béhar, FORME Life delivers an unparalleled at-home fitness experience. The Studios uniquely transform to host a variety of workouts and activities, returning to an elegant, full-length mirror when not in use. What's more, an ultra-high definition touch-screen display is the closest thing to a one-on-one interactive experience with a personal trainer.

To suit a range of user preferences, FORME Life offers two distinct models: Studio ($2495 or as little as $69/month for 36 months) and Studio Lift ($4495 or as little as $125/month for 36 months), which includes resistance training equipment that uniquely tucks away when not in use. FORME Life's ever-evolving original content can be experienced by everyone in the household for a $39/month multi-user membership.

