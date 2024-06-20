HOME FLIPPING ACTIVITY AND PROFITS BOTH RISE ACROSS U.S. IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

Flipping Rate Increases for Second Quarter in a Row While Profit Rebound Continues; Investment Returns Still Low but Reach 30 Percent Nationwide for First Time in Over a Year; Raw Flipping Profits Also Hit High Point Since 2022

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM , a leading curator of land, property and real estate data , today released its first-quarter 2024 U.S. Home Flipping Report showing that 67,817 single-family homes and condominiums in the United States were flipped in the first quarter. Those transactions represented 8.7 percent, or one of every 12 home sales nationwide, during the months running from January through March of 2024.

The latest portion was up from 7.7 percent of all home sales in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2023 – the second straight quarterly gain. While the portion was still down from 9.8 percent in the first quarter of last year.

As flipping rates went up, fortunes kept improving for investors who buy and quickly resell homes. The latest data showed that home flippers typically earned a 30.2 percent gross profit nationwide before expenses on homes sold during the first quarter of this year, marking the third time in four quarters that margins increased following a six-year period of mostly uninterrupted declines.

The typical first-quarter profit margin – based on the difference between the median purchase and median resale price for home flips - remained about 25 percentage points below peaks hit in 2016. It also stayed withing a range that could easily be wiped out by carrying costs that include renovation expenses, mortgage payments and property taxes.

But it was up from both the fourth quarter of 2023 and from a low point over the past decade of about 25 percent in the first quarter of last year.

Gross profits on typical flips around the country, meanwhile, increased to $72,375. That remained down from a high of about $80,000 reached in 2022. But it was up from $65,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and was about $10,000 above last year's low point.

"The latest numbers show that investors still face an uphill climb to clear significant profits after expenses," said Rob Barber, CEO for ATTOM. They, like others, also face tenuous times amid a housing market boom that's cooled down over the past year. But we now have a year's worth of a trend showing that things have started to turn around for the flipping industry, with clear signs of increasing interest flowing into the market."

The continued improvements in profits and profit margins over the past year reflect a rejuvenated pattern of investors benefitting from shifts in prices going in their favor between the time of purchase to resale.

In the first quarter of 2024, the typical nationwide resale price on flipped homes increased to $312,375, a 4.1 percent improvement over the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase outpaced the 2.1 percent rise in median prices that recent home flippers were commonly seeing when they were buying their properties. Similar gaps appeared annually as well, leading to the quarterly and yearly improvement in investment returns.

Home flipping rates turn upward in almost 80 percent of nation

Home flips as a portion of all home sales increased from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024 in 134 of the 173 metropolitan statistical areas around the U.S. with enough data to analyze (77.5 percent). Most of the declines were by less than two percentage points. (Metro areas were included if they had a population of 200,000 or more and at least 50 home flips in the first quarter of 2024 and sufficient data.)

Among those metros, the largest flipping rates during the first quarter of 2024 were in Warner Robins, GA (flips comprised 18.7 percent of all home sales); Macon, GA (17.1 percent); Fayetteville, NC (15.8 percent); Atlanta, GA (14.7 percent) and Memphis, TN (14.6 percent).

Q1 2024 U.S. Home Flipping Historical Trends

Aside from Atlanta and Memphis, the highest flipping rates among metro areas with a population of more than 1 million were in Columbus, OH (12.8 percent); Birmingham, AL (12.7 percent) and Kansas City, MO (12.1 percent).

The smallest home-flipping rates among metro areas analyzed in the first quarter were in Honolulu, HI (3.7 percent); Oxnard, CA (5.3 percent); Naples, FL (5.4 percent); Des Moines, IA (5.5 percent) and Seattle, WA (5.5 percent).

Typical home flipping returns rise in slightly more than half of U.S.

The median $312,375 resale price of homes flipped nationwide in the first quarter of 2024 generated a gross profit of $72,375 above the median investor purchase price of $240,000. That resulted in a typical 30.2 percent profit margin in the first quarter of 2024, up from 27.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 25.3 percent in the first quarter of last year. But the latest nationwide figure still remained far beneath the 56.3 percent level in mid-2016 and from a more recent peak of 48.8 in 2020.

Profit margins went up from the fourth quarter of last year to the first quarter of this year in 89 of the 173 metro areas analyzed (51.4 percent) and were up annually in 111 of those markets, or 64.2 percent.

The biggest year-over-year increases in the typical profit margins during the first quarter came in Reading, PA (ROI up from 56.7 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to 124.9 percent in the first quarter of 2024); Trenton, NJ (up from 22.7 percent to 64.2 percent); Harrisburg, PA (up from 73.6 percent to 113.6 percent); Lynchburg, VA (up from 49 percent to 87.5 percent) and Columbus, GA (up from 41.8 percent to 80.1 percent).

Markets with the largest returns on investment for typical home flips completed during the first quarter of 2024 were concentrated in lower-priced areas of the Northeast, led by Buffalo, NY (127.8 percent return); Reading, PA (124.9 percent); Pittsburgh, PA (120.6 percent); Scranton, PA (115.7 percent) and Harrisburg, PA (113.6 percent).

Metro areas with a population of at least 1 million and the weakest returns on typical home flips in the first quarter of 2024 were Austin, TX (0.3 percent); Honolulu, HI (1.7 percent); San Antonio, TX (2 percent); Dallas, TX (5.3 percent) and Houston, TX (8.4 percent)

Q1 2024 Home Flipping Profit Trends Historical Chart

Investors earn highest raw profits in more expensive areas of West, South and Northeast

The largest raw profits on median-priced home flips in the first quarter of 2024, measured in dollars, were concentrated in areas of the West, South and Northeast regions where resale prices mostly topped $400,000. Fifteen of the top 20 fell into that category, led by San Jose, CA (typical gross profit of $297,500 on a median resale value of $1.6 million); San Francisco, CA ($280,000 profit on a median resale value of $1.1 million); San Diego, CA ($190,750 profit on a median resale value of $926,500); Bridgeport, CT, ($175,000 profit on a median resale value of $500,000 million) and Oxnard, CA ($162,000 profit on a median resale value of $929,500).

The South also dominated the opposite end of the range, with 16 of the 20 worst raw profits on median-priced transactions during the first quarter, although resale price ranges were mixed. The weakest numbers were in Jackson, MS ($3,873 loss on a median resale value of $185,560); Killeen, TX ($1,209 loss on a median resale value of $208,750); Austin, TX ($1,178 profit on a median resale value of $427,725); San Antonio, TX ($5,144 profit on a median resale value of $258,259) and Honolulu HI ($10,092 profit on a median resale value of $597,567).

All-cash investing by home flippers holds steady

Nationwide, 63.8 percent of homes flipped in the first quarter of 2024 had been purchased by investors with cash. That was virtually the same as the 63.7 percent level in the fourth quarter of 2023, although still down from 65.4 percent portion in the first quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, 36.2 percent of homes flipped in the first quarter of 2024 had been bought with financing. That was down slightly from 36.3 percent in the prior quarter, but still up from 34.6 percent a year earlier.

Among metropolitan areas with a population of 1 million or more and sufficient data to analyze, those with the highest percentage of homes flipped in the first quarter of 2024 that had been purchased with cash were in Buffalo, NY (82.2 percent); Detroit, MI (77.3 percent); Cleveland, OH (74.8 percent); Birmingham, AL (73.1 percent) and Pittsburgh, PA (73 percent).

Average time to flip nationwide rises but remains down from a year ago

The average time it took from purchase to resale on home flips increased to 164 days in the first quarter of 2024. That was up from 156 in the fourth quarter of 2023, but still down from 178 days in the first quarter of 2023.

Q1 2024 U.S. Avg Days to Flip Historical Chart

Investor resales to FHA buyers increase

Of the 67,817 U.S. homes flipped in the first quarter of 2024, 11.2 percent were sold to buyers using loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), marking the second straight quarterly increase. The latest portion was up from 10.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 and from 10.7 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

Among metro areas with a population of 200,000 or more and at least 50 home flips in the first quarter of 2024, those with the highest percentages of flipped properties sold to FHA buyers — typically first-time home purchasers — were in Scranton, PA (27.1 percent); Bakersfield, CA (26.8 percent); Visalia, CA (26.8 percent); Yuma, AZ (25.9 percent) and Flint, MI (25.8 percent).

One-third of counties have home-flipping rates of at least 10 percent

Home flips accounted for at least 10 percent of all home sales in 284, or 31.5 percent, of the 902 counties around the U.S. with at least 10 flips in the first quarter of 2024. That was well above the 22.7 percent of all counties with enough data to measure in the fourth quarter of 2023. The leaders in the first quarter of this year were Cobb County (Marietta), GA (23.5 percent); Hickman County, TN (outside Nashville) (20.3 percent); Houston County (Warner Robins), GA (20.1 percent); Clayton County, GA (outside Atlanta) (19.6 percent) and Douglas County, GA (outside Atlanta) (19.5 percent).

Report methodology

ATTOM analyzed sales deed data for this report. A single-family home or condo flip was any arms-length transaction that occurred in the quarter where a previous arms-length transaction on the same property had occurred within the last 12 months. The average gross flipping profit is the difference between the purchase price and the flipped price (not including rehab costs and other expenses incurred, which flipping veterans estimate typically run between 20 percent and 33 percent of the property's after-repair value). Gross flipping return on investment was calculated by dividing the gross flipping profit by the original purchase price.

About ATTOM

ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency, and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 30TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include ATTOM Cloud, bulk file licenses, property data APIs , real estate market trends, property navigator and more. Also, introducing our newest innovative solution, making property data more readily accessible and optimized for AI applications– AI-Ready Solutions.

Media Contact:

Megan Hunt

[email protected]

Data and Report Licensing:

[email protected]

SOURCE ATTOM