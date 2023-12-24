Home for the Holidays -- DispatchHealth Delivers Emergency Room Magic to Your Living Room

News provided by

DispatchHealth

24 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

DENVER, Dec. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season brings joy and festivities, it also comes with its share of health concerns for many community members. Traditionally, emergency rooms (ER) have been the go-to destination for holiday health mishaps; however, DispatchHealth offers another option for urgent medical care—one that delivers healthcare right to patients' doorsteps.

A Pioneering Solution

DispatchHealth Home for the Holiday

DispatchHealth is the nation's first comprehensive in-home medical care provider. Credentialed medical professionals arrive at patients' front doors, armed with cutting-edge technology, ready to treat 95% of common ER diagnoses 365 days a year. DispatchHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phil Mitchell emphasizes its mission, stating, "Our goal is to deliver advanced medical care to patients within the comfort of their own homes, significantly reducing the need for non-critical hospital visits."

Putting Families First while Addressing Holiday Health Concerns

The holiday season is a time for gatherings and celebrations, but it also comes with increased health risks. The season brings increased risk of communicable diseases like COVID-19 and the flu. Dietary lapses can impact health, too. Overeating is a common occurrence, resulting in digestive problems such as food poisoning, gastritis, and heartburn. Additionally, exposure to a variety of foods at holiday gatherings can increase the likelihood of allergic reactions, while cold air and indoor allergens can trigger asthma exacerbations.

DispatchHealth is primed to combat these health risks through prompt, on-site medical services, including testing, diagnosis, and treatment initiation.  In fact, DispatchHealth's mobile medical professionals are equipped to provide a wide range of services, including IVs, EKGs, blood tests, and more.

Nurse Practitioner and DispatchHealth Clinical Lead Kathy Whitus highlights the value of at-home care, saying, "Patients can receive treatment in the comfort of their homes, allowing them to enjoy precious family time without the hassle of going to the ER."

Availability and Coverage

DispatchHealth serves communities across 33 states in more than 50 markets, including major urban areas such as Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, Denver, and more. DispatchHealth is open 365 days a year, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in most locations. Visit DispatchHealth.com/Locations to learn more.

See DispatchHealth Team in Action and Learn More from our Experts: Video Link

Video News Release: BROLL and Individual Interview Sound Bites Available Upon Request.

About DispatchHealth: Bringing the power of the hospital to the comfort of home™
DispatchHealth provides comprehensive and trusted medical care in the comfort of home to people with serious health concerns—with services that include same-day, urgent medical care; hospital alternative care; and recovery care. Our emergency medicine and hospitalist medicine trained care teams can use all the tools necessary—including imaging and IV infusions—to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses in the home. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies and works closely with primary care and specialty care providers, EMS, health systems, senior living facilities, and employers to deliver in-home care that reduces unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Since the company's inception in 2013, our expert medical teams have treated more than one million people in their homes across more than 30 states in the country—resulting in 58% emergency room avoidance, 8.5% 30-day hospital readmission, 98% patient satisfaction, and nearly $1.5 billion in medical cost savings.

SOURCE DispatchHealth

