Home for the holidays? Petri Plumbing & Heating advises homeowners to prep plumbing, heating, electrical systems

The Brooklyn home services company says preparing a home for guests should include making sure a home's comfort systems are ready for the extra strain

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays just around the corner, Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, says that preparing your home's comfort systems to handle extra holiday guests is just as important as making sure you have enough turkey.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says preparing a home for holiday guests should include making sure its plumbing, heating and electrical systems are ready for the additional strain.

"Many Americans will be spending Black Friday at the shopping malls, but, for plumbers, the Friday after Thanksgiving is known as 'Brown Friday' because of the number of service calls we receive," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "If you don't want to suffer through plumbing, HVAC and electrical issues as you host friends and families over the holidays, you should make sure your home's comfort systems are ready for the strain."

Petri said home service professionals see increases in calls for clogged toilets, broken garbage disposals, heating malfunctions and even electrical issues because of the added use these systems get when homeowners have guests over for the holiday season. He said homeowners should take the time to ensure their comfort systems can handle the additional usage. He suggests:

Having a seasonal HVAC system tune-up. The best time to schedule a furnace or boiler checkup is in the fall, before the colder months set in. An HVAC professional will clean and test the system to ensure that it won't have issues when it's in use during the winter.

Keeping the filter changed. One of the most important things a homeowner can do is ensure that their filter is changed regularly. Most filters require changing every three months, but with more people in the house, homeowners might need to change them more frequently.

Fixing slow drains. A slow drain may indicate that a buildup of food, hair, grease or other debris is lurking in the pipes. Have drains cleaned thoroughly before guests arrive to ensure that they don't stop up completely because of all the additional use.

Performing garbage disposal maintenance. The holidays are all about the food. Homeowners should make sure that their garbage disposals are cleaned before the holidays and should be mindful of what they are putting into the disposal as they cook and clean. Large chunks of food debris, rice, coffee grounds and grease are big disposal no-nos.

Having an electrical inspection. In addition to having more people in the home, many Americans decorate with lights during the holidays. If a home is more than 10 years old or hasn't had an electrical inspection in a long time, homeowners should consider having one. An electrician can determine if a home's outlets, circuit breaker box and wiring are up to the task.

"Nothing spoils holiday fun like having to deal with a plumbing issue or suffering in a cold house," Petri said. "With a little preparation, you can make sure you have a holiday-ready home that is able to handle the stress guests can add to your home's comfort systems."

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

