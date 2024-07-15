Home Fragrance Brand, ILLUME, Celebrates 30 Year Heritage

The inspiring brand reunites with founder & artist Lynette Reed for beautiful & collaborative "Artist Founded, Artist-Led" collection

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ILLUME, prominent home fragrance brand, celebrates its 30th anniversary this July. For three decades, the brand has been reimagining luxurious olfactory experiences in the home with best selling candle varieties, diffusers, personal care, and more. To celebrate this milestone, ILLUME has partnered with its founder, artist Lynette Reed, to bring forth a collaborative, art focused candle collection.

The internationally based painter, Lynette Reed found inspiration in the fragrances of her California gardens and global trips. With experimentation and play, she created ILLUME in 1994. 30 years later, the brand has become a leader in the world of home fragrance, manufacturing over 50 million units annually and retailing at over 4,500 specialty and department stores such as Anthropologie, West Elm, Whole Foods, and more.

ILLUME is introducing an Artist Founded, Artist-Led collection which brings forth the brand's belief that beautiful art brings joy & connection. The first installment features artwork by Lynette Reed and includes former favorite Pineapple Cilantro and Gardenia scents, as well as the brand's first ever and best selling fragrance, Coconut Milk Mango.

Each scent will be available in three formats and will continue to boast the brand's practices of safe and natural formulations. ILLUME products are made with waxes of soy, veggie, palm, carnauba, and FDA-approved food-grade paraffin with wicks of cotton or paper and never with lead or metal. The fragrances are created from natural ingredients & safe synthetics and are free of parabens, propylene glycol, phthalates, and are PETA certified cruelty-free and vegan.

"ILLUME is a leader in the home fragrance market, and we are happy to celebrate its 30th anniversary," says Heather Stewart, President, ILLUME. "We have built from Lynette's legacy, growing the brand to be at the forefront of providing affordable, elevated fragrance experiences, and are overjoyed to support artists with the new Artist Founded, Artist-Led series working in tandem to bring our work and theirs to life."

ILLUME will be showcasing the Lynette Reed x ILLUME collection at their showroom during the Atlanta Market on July 16th - 22nd, and the Las Vegas Market on July 28th - August 1st. Consumers can shop the limited edition collection on ILLUME's website starting mid-July. For more information about the products, brand, and to shop, visit www.illumecandles.com.

About ILLUME:

ILLUME is a Minnesota-based company of 200 employees and a leader in the world of home fragrance. The products are marketed worldwide, available in 4,500 specialty and department stores, and known for quality, style, and trend. All ILLUME candles are responsibly manufactured, vegan, and cruelty-free.

