Home Fragrances Market Size to Grow by USD 2.22 Billion: Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home fragrances market report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 2.22 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 4.88%. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AirEsscentials Inc., Archipelago Inc., Aroma360 LLC, Beaumont Products Inc., Bolsius International BV, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. This research report aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.

Home Fragrances Market: Vendor Analysis

The global home fragrances market is fragmented due to the presence of leading global, regional, and local/domestic vendors. Vendors focus on major factors, such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation, to compete in the market. The price differentiation among vendors is low, as they sell their products at similar prices. Therefore, higher preference will be given to quality during the forecast period.

Key Offerings of Major Vendors

AirEsscentials Inc.: The company offers a wide range of home fragrances such as fresh, floral, and others.

Archipelago Inc.: The company offers home fragrances such as Peony Boxed Candle and others.

Aroma360 LLC: The company offers home fragrances such as Classic Candles, Deluxe Candles, and others.

Beaumont Products Inc.: The company offers home fragrances under the brand name Citrus II.

Bolsius International BV: The company offers home fragrances through its True Scents collection.

Home Fragrances Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Distribution Channel

Offline



The offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Market players are expanding their stores in local and regional markets to increase sales through offline channels. Manufacturers sell their products through specialty stores and other retailing formats, which intensifies the competition in the market. Moreover, consumers prefer to buy fragrance products offline, which is accelerating the sales of home fragrances through offline channels. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the offline segment.



Online

By Geography

APAC



APAC will contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The home fragrances market in APAC is mostly centered in China. Over the forecast period, the presence of a huge consumer base and the penetration of key vendors will support the market expansion for home fragrances in APAC.

. Over the forecast period, the presence of a huge consumer base and the penetration of key vendors will support the market expansion for home fragrances in APAC.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

What is the size of the global home fragrances market?

What will be the size of the global home fragrances market in 2025?

What factors affect competition in the global home fragrances market?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the global home fragrances market?

The home fragrances market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Analyze your competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Home Fragrances Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, France, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled AirEsscentials Inc. , Archipelago Inc., Aroma360 LLC, Beaumont Products Inc., Bolsius International BV, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

