Home Franchise Concepts Announces Significant Growth Achievements in 2024, Gearing Up for An Impactful 2025

Leading Home Services Franchisor Exceeds Growth Goals in 2024, Looks Forward to Another Successful Year Ahead in the Thriving Home Services Industry

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Franchise Concepts, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, is celebrating an exceptional year of growth. With more than 250 territories sold across its entire portfolio in 2024, Home Franchise Concepts is building upon this momentum and is already well on its way to achieving its ambitious 2025 growth goals. Home Franchise Concepts' portfolio includes: AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration ® , PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet®, and Two Maids®.

In what proved to be a landmark year for Home Franchise Concepts, new territories represented more than half of all development sales in 2024 – solidifying its position as a leader in the booming restoration and home services industry. Surpassing its lofty development goals, the franchisor achieved nearly 150 new territories by the mid-year mark and exceeded year-end projections well before the end of Q4. This remarkable growth is a testament to the company's strategic focus on innovation, customer experience, franchisee support, and cultivating an industry-leading culture for both associates and franchise owners.

Under the visionary leadership of CEO Andrew Skehan and the development team, Home Franchise Concepts continues to demonstrate why it is the go-to franchisor for people looking to change their lives through franchising. In fact, the portfolio of brands continued to be recognized by top organizations as award-winning franchises to own, including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Top 400, IFA's Franchisee of the Year, Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises, and more.

"It is great to see the results of collective efforts across the company to promote innovation and deliver new perspectives to each of our brands, allowing them to become even more successful." said Skehan. "This year, the Home Franchise Concepts family of brands leveraged ongoing technological advancements and superior customer service to drive their significant progress. As we move into 2025, we look forward to further expansion across the nation as we capitalize on the increasing demand for quality home services."

A top priority for Home Franchise Concepts in 2024 was encouraging innovation and problem solving across the company's portfolio. As such, Home Franchise Concepts joined JM Family's annual "Doing It Better" Showcase (DIBS), a program designed to promote internal teamwork and present new ways to improve customer experience, work effectively, and drive growth. The result of this program generated actionable ideas to improve marketing techniques, technology, and more. The winning web development team was honored for designing an interactive map for the brand's website to showcase customer reviews and sales activities across a specific neighborhood.

To further the company's commitment to setting industry standards and laying the groundwork for exponential growth, there were a number of impactful executive leadership changes across its portfolio:

was promoted to Group President, as he expanded his role from President of Aussie Pet Mobile and Two Maids to also include AdvantaClean and Lightspeed Restoration. Ebert's vision and leadership have been instrumental in driving the success of the former organizations, and Home Franchise Concepts looks forward to Ebert's leadership of the latter. Paige Bonopane transferred from parent company JM Family Enterprises to become Home Franchise Concepts' Chief People Officer.

Budget Blinds promoted Tracy Christman to Chief Operating Officer; and expanded roles for Amy Campbell to Vice President of Marketing, Product Design & Strategy; and Nicholas (Nick) Petropoulos as Director of Information Technologies. This restructuring aligns with the brand's strategic vision to become the most revered brand in the window coverings industry.

Looking ahead, Home Franchise Concepts aims to continue exceeding development goals and increasing sales, while keeping innovation and franchisee support top-of-mind, solidifying the brand's leadership position in the home services industry. Home Franchise Concepts is looking toward elevating even more promising franchise brands in high-potential markets and growing them into powerful segment leaders. These goals aim to propel the brand toward a future of sustained success, driving growth and fostering meaningful relationships with their franchisees, associates, and customers.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts® , is one of the world's largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space, among the world's largest franchise businesses and a recognized leader in franchisee-franchisor relationships. Home Franchise Concepts' brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration ® , PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet™, and Two Maids®, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,400 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For information on franchise opportunities, please visit homefranciseconcepts.com.

About JM Family Enterprises

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with more than $20 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services, franchising and specialty distribution industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), JM Lexus, Home Franchise Concepts®, Futura Title & Escrow and Rollease Acmeda. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

