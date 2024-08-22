Home Franchise Concepts Exceeds Growth Targets, Anticipates Surge in Development Opportunities by Year-End

Leading Home Franchisor Adds New Franchise Partners and Territories, Further Catering to Increased Demands of Home Services

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Franchise Concepts, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, announced today it has surpassed growth targets for the first and second quarters, signing on 81 new franchisees and opening 149 territories within its portfolio of brands, including Budget Blinds®, The Tailored Closet®, PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up®, Two Maids®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, and Lightspeed Restoration™. The parent company is now more than halfway toward achieving its annual goal of adding just under 200 new territories by the end of the year, reaching nearly 60% completion. This growth is fueled by several new multi-unit agreements, including a development deal to expand Aussie Pet Mobile in San Diego, as well as a seasoned franchisee committing to a six-unit development deal to expand the mobile pet grooming brand throughout Florida.

Along with generating leads for its 10 home service brands, Home Franchise Concepts has placed a particular emphasis on the support of its youngest brand, Lightspeed Restoration. The new 24/7 water and fire restoration service offered within Home Franchise Concepts' family of brands has signed 17 development deals representing 31 territories, just one year after its introduction to the restoration industry. This aggressive growth is expected to continue in the latter half of the year, as Lightspeed Restoration seeks to grow with experienced multi-unit operators in multiple markets, including Miami, Tampa, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Many Home Franchise Concepts' brands were recognized throughout Q1 and Q2 for high performance within their categories, including Budget Blinds, who earned the Franchise Innovation Award from Franchise Update Media for the Best Digital Campaign, as well as three Home Franchise Concepts franchisees who received the Franchise Rock Stars Award from Franchise Business Review, among others:

Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises

Franchise Times Fast & Serious

Entrepreneur Franchise 500

Franchise Direct Top 100 Global Franchises

Entrepreneur Fastest Growing Franchises

Entrepreneur Top Low-Cost Franchises

Franchise Business Review Top Franchises for Women

Looking to the remainder of the year, Home Franchise Concepts plans to execute even more innovative strategies and remain ambitious in implementing new tactics to generate additional awareness and support for its family of brands. With new shifts in leadership and appointments to the franchise development and brand teams, Home Franchise Concepts is focused on ongoing operational and technology improvements and is dedicated to enhancing the support for its family of brands.

"As we look ahead to the rest of 2024, Home Franchise Concepts remains committed to driving innovation and growth across our 10 brands," explained Andrew Skehan, CEO of Home Franchise Concepts. "Our top priority is delivering unparalleled support and valuable resources to our franchisees, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our customers and stay ahead in the competitive home services market."

To learn more about Home Franchise Concepts and franchise development opportunities, visit https://www.homefranchiseconcepts.com/.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts® , is one of the world's largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space, among the world's largest franchise businesses and a recognized leader in franchisee-franchisor relationships. Home Franchise Concepts' brands including Budget Blinds®, The Tailored Closet®, PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Lightspeed Restoration ™ , Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up®, Two Maids® and Aussie Pet Mobile®, are supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities, please visit www.homefranchiseconcepts.com.

About JM Family Enterprises

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services, franchising and specialty distribution industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), JM Lexus, Home Franchise Concepts, Futura Title & Escrow and Rollease Acmeda. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Meghan Bronner

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Home Franchise Concepts