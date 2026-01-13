Home Fuel Dealers Paid 30% Less for Credit Card Processing, 2025 Analysis Shows

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Fuel Pay announced today that, according to a year-end analysis, fuel delivery companies switching to specialized payment processing services in 2025 had average savings exceeding 30%, with typical fuel dealer clients saving between $8,000 and $100,000 annually compared to their rates with previous credit card processors.

Fuel Dealers Paid 30% Less for Credit Card Processing

The Portland, Maine-based company, which focuses exclusively on oil, propane, utility, home-firewood delivery, and curbside trash providers based in the United States, attributes the savings to industry-specific expertise and proper enrollment in card association Emerging Markets programs. These programs are specialized discount structures designed specifically for fuel delivery businesses and remain unknown to many fuel dealers whose processors lack the industry knowledge to enroll them correctly.

"Most fuel dealers don't realize they're overpaying because their processor either doesn't know about these industry-specific discount programs or doesn't want to take the time to set them up correctly," a company spokesperson said. "We've seen fuel dealers paying 3.14% all-in rates when they should be paying closer to 2%. That difference adds up fast, especially during the busy winter heating season."

Line items reflecting specific business transactions provide a concrete example: these transactions should cost fuel dealers 2.20% when they are properly enrolled in Emerging Markets programs, but often cost 2.95% without proper classification. This can represent a difference of 75 basis points on every transaction.

The savings come from three primary sources: reducing processor markup from as high as 4.25%, eliminating redundant fees that aren't part of standard interchange costs, and ensuring proper merchant category code classification to unlock Emerging Markets discounts on credit card processing.

Northeast Fuel Pay analyzed existing fee structures for fuel dealers who made the switch and found that many were paying added settlement funding fees, inflated authorization charges, and unnecessary technology upgrade fees that added thousands of dollars annually to their costs. The company's assessment process identified these excessive charges and eliminated them during the transition.

"Look, we're not just cutting rates. We're making sure fuel dealers are set up correctly from day one so they're actually getting the discounts they qualify for," the company spokesperson said. "It's not complicated, but it requires knowing the fuel delivery business and, you know, taking the time to do the paperwork right. That's where eighteen years of industry experience makes a real difference."

The transition process includes a complete business assessment, seamless account setup with zero business disruption, and ongoing rate monitoring. Unlike larger processors that acquired fuel-specific payment companies and transitioned clients to generic platforms, Northeast Fuel Pay maintains dedicated support from its Maine-based team.

One fuel oil delivery company that had used the same processor for over a decade saw its costs climb after that processor was acquired by a large national company. The switch to Northeast Fuel Pay resulted in an 82% reduction in percentage markup costs and a 77% reduction in per-transaction fees.

Northeast Fuel Pay reports that proper classification for Emerging Markets programs is critical, as many fuel dealers process primarily card-not-present, card-on-file transactions but aren't receiving the industry-specific discounts.

Setup costs are zero, and savings are implemented immediately upon approval and integration. The company website promotes one-on-one setup, support, and integration at no additional cost.

