Home Furnishing Company, Modani Furniture, Opens Another Florida Location
Dec 10, 2019, 13:00 ET
NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modani Furniture is excited to announce expansion in Florida with a new store opening in Naples on Tuesday, December 10th.
Centrally located on 9th street South, right off route 41, sits the newest Modani location. With oversized windows looking into the bustling showroom, the Naples store can be spotted with ease. Housing hundreds of ready and available items, the 5,500 square foot store is the ideal place to reinvent home design.
From spacious sectionals to luxury lounge chairs, the Naples store has everything needed to create a polished and modern home. Shop in store for design focused help from experienced Modani consultants. Explore the room design software where consumers can virtually try Modani products before purchase. Visit modani.com to view the entire collection of pieces encompassing modern, mid-century, contemporary, and outdoor designs. Find the perfect items and have them delivered right to the selected room with unmatched white glove delivery service. Whether shopping in store to seek out professional advice or shopping online to view even more products, the latest and greatest in-home furnishings can be found at Modani.
Modani Furniture is a growing brand with focus on bringing modern furniture and décor to all at a fraction of the going price. Modani's success in expanding territories stems from their omnichannel approach. By providing both in store and online experiences, consumers can shop at leisure while keeping peace of mind with a reputable brand.
Take a trip to the new Modani Furniture Naples location and become immersed in imaginative innovation.
110 9th Street S., Naples, FL 34102
239-880-3888
Contact: Hannah Marona, Modani Furniture
Phone: 786-362-5516 x117
Email: hannah.marona@modani.com
