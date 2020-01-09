Home Furnishing Company, Modani Furniture, Opens Another New York Location
Jan 09, 2020, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modani Furniture is excited to announce a second store opening in New York, within the Roosevelt Field Mall, with a grand opening set for January 14th.
Located within the largest shopping mall in New York sits the latest addition to the Modani Furniture retail chain. Accessible by escalator or elevator, the store sits beside Nordstrom on the upper level. Expansive showroom windows allow bystanders to take in a magnitude of items ranging from collections of modern, midcentury, contemporary, and outdoor designs.
Explore the latest in furniture and home décor, at a fraction of the going price, at this expansive showroom. Shop in store and take advantage of in-house design consultants, available to provide expert advice. Experience the latest design software that allows shoppers to place Modani items in their own space to virtually try before purchase. Shop online to view the entire collection and have items shipped right to the desired space with hassle free delivery.
Started by three design enthusiasts, Modani offers exclusive designs at competitive prices. The overtly modern chain has over 15 locations nationwide with new stores opening rapidly. Modani's ability to expand so briskly within the market is due to their omnichannel approach. By offering both in store and online shopping, customers can browse the best deals at leisure. No matter the style or price point, there is something for every home at Modani Furniture Garden City.
Modani Furniture Garden City
630 Old Country Rd. Unit# 2076, Garden City, NY 11530
516-888-4448
Contact: Hannah Marona, Modani Furniture
Phone: 786-362-5516
Email: hannah.marona@modani.com
