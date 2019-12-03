Home Furnishing Company, Modani Furniture, Opens New Location in Pennsylvania

Modani Furniture has been able to expand territories so rapidly due to their omnichannel approach. By providing both online and in store experiences, patrons have the option to shop freely. Housing hundreds of ready and available items, the options for customers shopping with Modani are limitless.

Shop in store and take advantage of in-house design consultants, here to provide expert advice. Experience the latest sketchup software that allows shoppers to place Modani items in their own space to virtually try before purchase. Shop online to view the entire collection and have items shipped right to the desired space.

Started by three design enthusiasts with a passion for home design, Modani Furniture has been making dream homes a reality for all. The company's stance on high end designs at low prices has set them apart from competitors while their unique designs truly speak for themselves. Modani is not just a furniture store but the place where life happens. Whether it's a sectional sofa for a movie night or an extendable dining table for family meals, Modani is here to make every moment special. Check out the new King of Prussia location and see why everyone is shopping Modani.

Modani Furniture King of Prussia

160 N Gulph Rd #2072A, King of Prussia, PA 19406

610-616-0066

