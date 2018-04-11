Home Furnishings & Fixtures Stocks' Research Reports Released on Fortune Brands Home & Security, Leggett & Platt, Mohawk Industries, and Tempur Sealy

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Deerfield, Illinois headquartered Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.93% higher at $58.71 with a total trading volume of 1.29 million shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.91%. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.60.

On March 28th, 2018, Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that it will release its Q1 2018 financial results after the market close on April 26th, 2018. Chris Klein, CEO; Patrick Hallinan, CFO; and Brian Lantz, Senior Vice President of Communications and Corporate Administration, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the Company's results.

Leggett & Platt

Shares in Carthage, Missouri headquartered Leggett & Platt Inc. ended at $44.48, up 1.51% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 622,511 shares. The Company's shares are trading 0.96% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide, have an RSI of 50.03.

Mohawk Industries

Calhoun, Georgia headquartered Mohawk Industries Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 1.47% higher at $238.83 with a total trading volume of 472,249 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.59% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.88% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Mohawk Industries, which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide, have an RSI of 48.86.

On April 05th, 2018, Mohawk Industries announced that, in conjunction with its first-quarter 2018 earnings release on Thursday, April 26th, 2018, the Company will host a live conference call on Friday, April 27th, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The live broadcast may be accessed under the Investor Information tab of the Company's website.

Tempur Sealy International

On Tuesday, shares in Lexington, Kentucky-based Tempur Sealy International Inc. recorded a trading volume of 959,880 shares. The stock finished 1.33% higher at $44.81. The Company's shares have advanced 1.91% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 12.16%. Furthermore, shares of Tempur Sealy, which together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products, have an RSI of 38.92.

On March 15th, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $68 a share to $65 a share.

