Home furnishings market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% from 2022 to 2027: Growth of the real estate and construction industry to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the home furnishings market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 171.19 billion from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 6.46%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Home Furnishings Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Andrena Funriture Ltd.

B and B Italia SPA

DEDON GmbH

Delcor Ltd.

DFS Furniture PLC

Dunelm Group Plc

Ercol Furniture Ltd.

Forbo Management SA

Hafren Furnishers Ltd.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

LLG AS

LuxuryfurnitureMR

Nolte GmbH and Co. KGaA

Poltrona Frau SPA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA

SOFACOMPANY

Steve Bristow Stone Masonry Ltd.

The Cotswold Co. UK Ltd.

Wayfair Inc.

Wicklewood Ltd.

Chart & data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and y-o-y growth of the home furnishings market in Europe

The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (home furniture, home textiles, and floor coverings)

The offline segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This segment mainly comprises specialty stores, home decor chains, and convenience stores. Specialty stores offer a diverse brand and product portfolio, with popular brands of home furnishings. Their product offerings are limited to their own category and similar types of products in all stores. Home decor chains offer a wide range of merchandise as well as seasonal discounts. Convenience stores offer a variety of daily essentials. Manufacturers of home furnishing products can expand their customer base by leveraging the popularity of these retailers. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

Driver - The growth of the real estate and construction industry is driving the growth of the home furnishings market in Europe. The number of office spaces, commercial establishments, and residences is increasing in Europe, thereby fueling the demand for furniture. The rise in number of single- and two-person households has led to an increase in housing construction. The longevity of baby boomers, rapid urbanization, and the lifestyle choices of millennials are increasing the demand for custom furniture. This, in turn, has fueled the growth of the home textile market in Europe. Moreover, there is a high demand for portable and compact furniture in the region due to a lack of space in urban areas, which is increasing the demand for multifunctional furniture. Therefore, the expanding real estate business and the revival of the construction industry will drive the growth of the home furnishings market in Europe.

Trend - The increase in the adoption of eco-friendly furniture is a key trend in the market. Concerns regarding climate change have led to the adoption of eco-friendly furniture. Various suppliers are involved in the production of this type of furniture. Biodegradable, sustainable, and renewable raw materials, such as North American hardwoods and bamboo, are used for the production of eco-friendly furniture. Some of the popular manufacturers of eco-friendly organic furniture in Europe include Alta Decoracion ArtesMoble SL and Vermont Woods Studios LLC. Therefore, the rapid emergence of eco-friendly organic furniture will support market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge - The cost challenges faced by manufacturers and vendors are challenging market growth. High transportation costs raise manufacturing costs and limit the operations of furniture manufacturers and retailers. Transporting raw materials such as wood is complex, and assembling furniture further increases the cost of the final product. Transportation costs generally include costs associated with shipping and are generally borne by the business operator. Moreover, sellers have to pay taxes, duties, and fuel costs, which directly increase the cost of the final product. Rising raw material and labor costs further increase the overall manufacturing cost of furniture. These factors negatively impact product sales and vendor revenues, which will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home furnishings market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the home furnishings market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the home furnishings market in Europe across Europe

across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home furnishings market vendors in Europe

Home Furnishings Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 171.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.75 Key countries Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of EU Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Andrena Funriture Ltd., B and B Italia SPA, DEDON GmbH, Delcor Ltd., DFS Furniture PLC, Dunelm Group Plc, Ercol Furniture Ltd., Forbo Management SA, Hafren Furnishers Ltd., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LLG AS, LuxuryfurnitureMR, Nolte GmbH and Co. KGaA, Poltrona Frau SPA, ROCHE BOBOIS SA, SOFACOMPANY, Steve Bristow Stone Masonry Ltd., The Cotswold Co. UK Ltd., Wayfair Inc., and Wicklewood Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Home furnishings market in Europe 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Home furnishings market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Home furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Home furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Home furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Home furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Home furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Home textiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Home textiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Home textiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Home textiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Home textiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Floor coverings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Floor coverings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Floor coverings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Floor coverings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Floor coverings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 61: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 62: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 64: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of EU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 82: Chart on Rest of EU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Rest of EU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Chart on Rest of EU - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Rest of EU - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 88: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 89: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 90: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 91: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 92: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 93: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Andrena Funriture Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Andrena Funriture Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Andrena Funriture Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Andrena Funriture Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 B and B Italia SPA

and B Italia SPA Exhibit 97: B and B Italia SPA - Overview



Exhibit 98: B and B Italia SPA - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: B and B Italia SPA - Key offerings

12.5 DEDON GmbH

Exhibit 100: DEDON GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 101: DEDON GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: DEDON GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 Delcor Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Delcor Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Delcor Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Delcor Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 DFS Furniture PLC

Exhibit 106: DFS Furniture PLC - Overview



Exhibit 107: DFS Furniture PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 108: DFS Furniture PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: DFS Furniture PLC - Segment focus

12.8 Dunelm Group Plc

Exhibit 110: Dunelm Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 111: Dunelm Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Dunelm Group Plc - Key offerings

12.9 Forbo Management SA

Exhibit 113: Forbo Management SA - Overview



Exhibit 114: Forbo Management SA - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Forbo Management SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Forbo Management SA - Segment focus

12.10 Hafren Furnishers Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Hafren Furnishers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Hafren Furnishers Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Hafren Furnishers Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Inter IKEA Holding BV

Exhibit 120: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 121: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 123: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings

12.12 LLG AS

Exhibit 124: LLG AS - Overview



Exhibit 125: LLG AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: LLG AS - Key offerings

12.13 LuxuryfurnitureMR

Exhibit 127: LuxuryfurnitureMR - Overview



Exhibit 128: LuxuryfurnitureMR - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: LuxuryfurnitureMR - Key offerings

12.14 ROCHE BOBOIS SA

Exhibit 130: ROCHE BOBOIS SA - Overview



Exhibit 131: ROCHE BOBOIS SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: ROCHE BOBOIS SA - Key offerings

12.15 SOFACOMPANY

Exhibit 133: SOFACOMPANY - Overview



Exhibit 134: SOFACOMPANY - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: SOFACOMPANY - Key offerings

12.16 Wayfair Inc.

Exhibit 136: Wayfair Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Wayfair Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Wayfair Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Wayfair Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Wicklewood Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Wicklewood Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Wicklewood Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Wicklewood Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

