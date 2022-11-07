Home Furniture And Bedding Market In the US to grow by USD 10.86 Bn by 2026, Increasing Online Sales to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Furniture And Bedding Market In the US report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the US home furniture and bedding market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.86 billion. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.96% with a Y-O-Y of 1.99%. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Furniture and Bedding Market in US 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Increasing online sales are significantly fueling the expansion of the US home furnishings and bedding sector. The home furnishings and bedding market in the United States are filled with a growing number of online startups and other established enterprises entering into the digital realm to reach a wider customer base. The Millennial generation is the largest smartphone user demographic. This is propelling furniture sales online. As a result, this adds to the overall revenue of the US home furniture and bedding sector.

are significantly fueling the expansion of the US home furnishings and bedding sector. The home furnishings and bedding market in are filled with a growing number of online startups and other established enterprises entering into the digital realm to reach a wider customer base. The Millennial generation is the largest smartphone user demographic. This is propelling furniture sales online. As a result, this adds to the overall revenue of the US home furniture and bedding sector. Market Challenges

The main obstacle to the growth of the US home furniture and bedding markets is the inherent danger posed by the market for secondhand furniture . Refurbished or secondhand furniture has increasingly become an option for Millennials who are just leaving their homes and have less secure financial situations. They frequently purchase used furniture pieces at substantially lower prices, which has a negative effect on the sales of newly constructed furniture.

. Refurbished or secondhand furniture has increasingly become an option for Millennials who are just leaving their homes and have less secure financial situations. They frequently purchase used furniture pieces at substantially lower prices, which has a negative effect on the sales of newly constructed furniture.

Repurposed furniture is also popular since it can accommodate different consumer preferences. Consequently, the market has changed due to this shift in consumer perception. Therefore, this shift in the consumer's mindset has caused the market to slow down in the last few years.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Download Free Sample Report right now!

Home Furniture and Bedding Market in the US

The home furniture and bedding market in the US is characterized by the presence of numerous large- and medium-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, brand identity, and distribution. The combined impact of these factors is expected to increase demand for the home furniture and bedding market in the US at a moderate level during the forecast period.

Ashcomm LLC: The company offers home furniture and bedding such as pillows, toppers, sheet sets, and comforter sets.

The company offers home furniture and bedding such as pillows, toppers, sheet sets, and comforter sets.

Herman Miller Inc.: The company offers home furniture and bedding such as seating, tables, storage, and desks and workspace furniture.

The company offers home furniture and bedding such as seating, tables, storage, and desks and workspace furniture.

HNI Corp.: The company offers home furniture and bedding such as chairs, desks, and tables.

The company offers home furniture and bedding such as chairs, desks, and tables.

LaZBoy Inc.: The company offers home furniture and bedding such as recliners, chairs, sofas, and beds.

The company offers home furniture and bedding such as recliners, chairs, sofas, and beds.

Sauder Woodworking Co.: The company offers home furniture and bedding such as queen-size platform beds in sindoor mango.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Street Furniture Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers street furniture market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Camping Furniture Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the camping furniture market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (camping chairs and stools, camping tables, and camping cots and hammocks), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Home Furniture And Bedding Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.96% Market growth 2022-2026 $10.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.99 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Textile Co., Ashcomm LLC, Bellino Fine Linens, Boll and Branch LLC, Crane and Canopy Inc., D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., DOWNLITE, Frette North America Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Hollander Sleep and Decor, Hooker Furnishings Corp., LaZBoy Inc., Peacock Alley, Sauder Woodworking Co., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., Steelcase Inc., Tempur Sealy International Inc., and WestPoint Home Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Living room furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Living room furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Bedroom furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Bedroom furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Storage furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Storage furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 60: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ashcomm LLC

Exhibit 63: Ashcomm LLC - Overview



Exhibit 64: Ashcomm LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: Ashcomm LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Herman Miller Inc.

Exhibit 66: Herman Miller Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Herman Miller Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Herman Miller Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Herman Miller Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 HNI Corp.

Exhibit 70: HNI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: HNI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: HNI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 73: HNI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: HNI Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Hooker Furnishings Corp.

Exhibit 75: Hooker Furnishings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Hooker Furnishings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Hooker Furnishings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Hooker Furnishings Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 LaZBoy Inc.

Exhibit 79: LaZBoy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: LaZBoy Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: LaZBoy Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: LaZBoy Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Sauder Woodworking Co.

Exhibit 83: Sauder Woodworking Co. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Sauder Woodworking Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: Sauder Woodworking Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Exhibit 86: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Overview



Exhibit 87: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Sleep Number Corp.

Exhibit 89: Sleep Number Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Sleep Number Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Sleep Number Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Steelcase Inc.

Exhibit 92: Steelcase Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Steelcase Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Steelcase Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Steelcase Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Exhibit 96: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 100: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 101: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 102: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 103: Research methodology



Exhibit 104: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 105: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 106: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio