Home Furniture Market in US to Witness Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Klaussner Home Furnishings emerge as Key Market Contributors | Technavio

All major aspects that include detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, potential application are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused in a better way to helping you with decision-making strategies.

Top Key players of Home Furniture Market In US covered as:

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Klaussner Home Furnishings

LaZBoy Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Restoration Hardware Inc.

Roomstogo.com Inc.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

The home furniture market in the US will be affected by increased online sales. In addition, the growing real estate industry will aid in market growth.

Have a query before purchasing home furniture market in us report @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44284

Home Furniture Market In US Split by Product

Living room furniture



Bedroom furniture



Storage furniture



Others

Home Furniture Market In US Split by Distribution Channel

Brick and mortar



Online mode

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2020-2024.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global home furniture industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global home furniture industry in 2024?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global home furniture industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the home furniture market?

Register & Subscribe on Technavio Subscription Platform Now!

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Outdoor Furniture Market in US - Outdoor furniture market in US is segmented by product (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories, and patio heating products), end-user (residential and commercial), and distribution channel (offline and online).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Office Furniture Market in US - Office furniture market in US is segmented by product (seating, table, system, storage unit and file, and overhead bins), end-user (commercial and home office), distribution channel (offline and online), and material (wood, metal, and others).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Home furniture market in the US research report presents critical information and factual data about the home furniture industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the home furniture market study.

The product range of the home furniture industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the home furniture market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Browse Home Furniture Market In US related details @ https://www.technavio.com/report/report/home-furniture-market-in-us-industry-analysis

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Brick and mortar - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online mode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Klaussner Home Furnishings

LaZBoy Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Restoration Hardware Inc.

Roomstogo.com Inc.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/home-furniture-market-in-us-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

