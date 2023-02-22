Home furniture market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% by 2027, APAC will account for 42% of the market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the home furniture market was valued at USD 309.74 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 115.54 billion. The global home furniture market size is estimated to grow by USD 105.01 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.34% according to Technavio.

Home furniture market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Furniture Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Ashcomm LLC, Bernhardt Furniture Co., Dare Studio Ltd., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Global Furniture USA Inc., Godrej Interio, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kimball International Inc., LaZBoy Inc., MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., NITORI Holdings Co. Ltd., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Roomstogo.com Inc., Stanley Lifestyles Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Ashcomm LLC, Bernhardt Furniture Co., Dare Studio Ltd., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Global Furniture Inc., Godrej Interio, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kimball International Inc., LaZBoy Inc., MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., NITORI Holdings Co. Ltd., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Roomstogo.com Inc., Stanley Lifestyles Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Living room furniture, Bedroom furniture, Storage furniture, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the home furniture market, request a sample report

The home furniture market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Home furniture market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Ashcomm LLC, Bernhardt Furniture Co., Dare Studio Ltd., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Global Furniture USA Inc., Godrej Interio, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kimball International Inc., LaZBoy Inc., MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., NITORI Holdings Co. Ltd., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Roomstogo.com Inc., Stanley Lifestyles Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc.

Home furniture market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Increasing online sales

Increased awareness of home decor and attractive furnishings

Growing residential construction market

KEY Challenges -

Fluctuating labor costs and raw material prices

Long product replacement cycle

Threat from re-used furniture market

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this home furniture market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home furniture market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the home furniture market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the home furniture market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home furniture market vendors

Home Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 105.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ashcomm LLC, Bernhardt Furniture Co., Dare Studio Ltd., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Global Furniture USA Inc., Godrej Interio, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kimball International Inc., LaZBoy Inc., MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., NITORI Holdings Co. Ltd., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Roomstogo.com Inc., Stanley Lifestyles Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global home furniture market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Ashcomm LLC

12.4 Bernhardt Furniture Co.

12.5 Dare Studio Ltd.

12.6 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

12.7 Flexsteel Industries Inc.

12.8 Godrej Interio

12.9 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

12.10 Kimball International Inc.

12.11 LaZBoy Inc.

12.12 MasterBrand Cabinets Inc.

12.13 MillerKnoll Inc.

12.14 Roomstogo.com Inc.

12.15 Steinhoff International Holdings NV

12.16 Wayfair Inc.

12.17 Williams Sonoma Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

